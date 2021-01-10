The family of Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick is begging that his death not become a political ping-pong ball as authorities seek to learn more about why Sicknick, a casualty of Wednesday’s Capitol incursion, died Thursday at the age of 42.

To date, no official description of the attack on Sicknick has been given.

A report in The New York Times that cites “two law enforcement officials” the Times did not name, said Sicknick was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher during Wednesday’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

The website ProPublica offered a different explanation.

It quoted Ken Sicknick, whom the site identified as the late officer’s brother, as saying that Brian Sicknick had communicated with his family and never mentioned a fire extinguisher attack.

This is Officer Brian Sicknick, who passed away late Thursday, due to injuries sustained during the riots at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/At0YAyOlYg — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 8, 2021

“He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” said Ken Sicknick. “Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.”

The site said that on Thursday, family members were told that the officer had a blood clot and suffered a stroke and was on a ventilator.

“We weren’t expecting it,” Ken Sicknick said.

Ken Sicknick offered his own explanation for his brother’s death.

“He spent his life trying to help other people,” he said. “This political climate got my brother killed.”

According to what ABC called “sources familiar with the matter,” authorities believe Brian Sicknick’s death was driven by a medical condition.

ABC reported that video of the alleged fire exinguisher attack has not yet been found.

The Capitol Police statement announcing Officer Sicknick’s death said he “was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” No further details were given.

The Sicknick family said in a statement, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue. Please honor Brian’s life and service and respect our privacy while we move forward in doing the same. Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember. Thank you.”

The statement also shared more about Brian Sicknick.

“My brother Brian was the youngest of three sons born to my parents in South River, NJ. Brian, age 42, wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He joined the New Jersey Air National Guard as a means to that end. In doing so, he served his country honorably in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Shield, of which my family is very proud. While stateside during those years, Brian served as an SP for the 108th Air Refueling Wing out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Brian transitioned to the USCP in 2008, serving there in support of our country for the past 12 years,” the statement said.

The investigation into Sicknick’s death is being conducted by the FBI and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement, according to ABC News that the Department of Justice “will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

