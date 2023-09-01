Share
News

Capitol Physician Issues Statement After Evaluation of McConnell's Freezing Incident

 By Richard Moorhead  August 31, 2023 at 5:00pm
Share

The physician tasked with attending to members of Congress has cleared Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after another incident in which McConnell froze in the middle of a news conference.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan cleared McConnell to work as usual on Thursday, according to ABC News.

Monahan consulted with the 81-year senator as well as McConnell’s neurology team in making the assessment.

“After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” the doctor said in a statement.

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

Trending:
Biden Admin Rolling Out Pandemic 2.0 Preparations as CNN Barks 'Break Out the Masks'

McConnell suffered a concussion as the result of a fall earlier this year.

A spokesman for McConnell described lightheadedness as the cause of the Republican’s freezing incident at a Wednesday news conference in Kentucky.

McConnell was unable to speak for about 30 seconds.

The episode was the second of its kind in about a month.

McConnell also appeared frozen during a news conference at the Capitol in late July.

Related:
The 3 Republicans Who Are Likeliest to Succeed Mitch McConnell

The incidents have led to questions about McConnell’s health and his fitness for one of the most powerful political positions in the country.

The 81-year-old has served as the most senior Republican senator since 2007 — the longest time any legislator has held the position.

Two doctors have discussed the possibility of Parkinson’s disease as the cause of McConnell’s difficulties.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Capitol Physician Issues Statement After Evaluation of McConnell's Freezing Incident
Navy Veteran Brutally Beaten While Walking Dog in His Neighborhood
Justice Thomas Releases 9-Page Financial Disclosure Report Following Attacks by the Left
Two Doctors Have an Idea About What Could Be Causing Mitch McConnell to Freeze Up
Hulk Hogan Describes When EMTs Came to His House After Scary Fentanyl Experience
See more...

Conversation