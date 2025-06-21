Capitol Police Arrest Man Accused of Running a Republican Congressman Off the Road and Threatening Him

An Ohio man was hauled into court Friday after a Thursday incident in which Rep. Max Miller, a Republican from Ohio, says he was run off the road.

The driver of the other car allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs at Miller.

Feras S. Hamdan faces a misdemeanor charge of menacing with an ethnic intimidation specification, because Miller is Jewish, according to WJW-TV.

At Hamdan’s arraignment, Rocky River Municipal Court Judge Joseph Burke set the suspect’s bond at $500,000. Rocky River Prosecutor Michael O’Shea had sought a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

“Threats against elected officials — I’m just not gonna tolerate that,” Burke said, referencing the weekend slayings of a Minnesota legislator and her husband.

“These are real serious allegations here. It’s not gonna happen on my watch. Someone’s gonna get harmed,” he said.

If and when Hamdan makes bail, he will be on GPS monitoring and will have to surrender his passport.

Miller posted on X about the incident, writing, “The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control.”

The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and… pic.twitter.com/H6JnupcRIA — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 19, 2025

“Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice,” Miller wrote.

“As a Marine, a proud Jewish American, and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant anti-Semitic violence,” he wrote.

Miller also posted a video in which he expressed his anger.

“If you have an issue with a legislator, your city councilman, your mayor, anyone like that, the appropriate thing to do is to reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices,” Miller said.

“What is not OK is to assault anyone, whether you’re a member of Congress or anybody else within our district, while you are driving to work,” he said.

Miller called the individual who ran him off the road an “unhinged, deranged man.”

He said the man appeared angry “when he couldn’t get my attention, to show me a Palestinian flag, not to mention ‘death to Israel, death to me’ — that he wanted to kill me — and my family,” Miller said.

Miller ended his video on a defiant note.

“We will not hide, and I will continue to fight against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate,” Miller said. “You have an issue? Take it to our office. You want to run me off the road? That’s a different story.”

The U.S. Capitol Police assisted in the investigation, according to Axios.

Capitol Police said the arrest so soon after the reporting of the incident was “a prime example of the USCP’s stance towards threats against our elected officials. We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy.”

