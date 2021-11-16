Capitol Punishment: The Jan. 6 Film Every Pro-Trump, Patriotic American Must See This Thanksgiving

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

In the establishment media, the story of Jan. 6 is one of domestic terrorists threatening American democracy. But this is a deliberate framing that is at best irresponsible and at worst malicious.

There is another side to the story from that day, and that is exactly what producers Nick Searcy and Chris Burgard have showcased in their new blockbuster documentary, "Capitol Punishment."

For the vast majority of attendees that day, the motivation was simply to support then-President Donald Trump by attending his rally for election integrity.

Through video taken by Searcy, Burgard and other patriotic attendees, the documentary encapsulates the largely non-violent scene at Trump’s “Save America” rally. Americans gathered to pray, sing and peacefully voice their support for the president at the time.

In a purposefully stark contrast, the film also displays jarring violence inside the Capitol building. It spans from protesters breaking windows to the tragic death of Ashli Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol Police officer, who remains unnamed in the film despite speaking out publicly in August.

This omission, like nearly every aspect of the documentary, feels carefully considered. It is because the documentary’s goal is not to demonize anyone who was there that day, including the Capitol Police officers.

Even in its suggestion that members of antifa stoked violence at the Capitol in disguise, the film does not write them off as evil criminals. Instead, it focuses on people like 39-year-old Derek Kinnison of Lake Elsinore, California, who said he went to the Capitol in hopes of serving as a peacemaker.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

In the film, Kinnison describes his interaction with a young man donning a red and black hat that signified his involvement with antifa. In a Nov. 7 interview with The Western Journal, Kinnison expanded upon that interaction.

“I said, ‘Hey, man, we’re not your enemy. … Fix your beanie — your beanie is half red, half black. We know those colors,'” Kinnison said. “So he fixed his beanie, he said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah thanks.’ I said, ‘Dude, there are people chomping at the bit to tear you to shreds for those colors.’

“And he started shaking his head, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ I said dude, remember patriots saved you, remember some patriots saved you today.”

Kinnison said he went on to share the gospel with the boy, and the possibility of saving one person’s eternal life made his involvement “totally worth it.”

Throughout the course of the game-changing documentary, the filmmakers display the true hearts of people like Kinnison and his friend Tony Martinez, 47. That's what gives the film its true power.

With that said, the film does not shy away from exposing the lies the establishment media have told about Jan. 6. Throughout its 101-minute run time, the documentary destroys the establishment media narrative in four main ways.

First, the documentary shows an overwhelmingly peaceful group of people in Washington, D.C., that day. While there certainly were some who engaged in violence, the idea that every person there was a violent threat to democracy is simply untrue.

Next, the film debunks the idea that most of the people in the Capitol building entered by force. In fact, most of the participants in the film recall wide-open doors and even police officers who ushered them in.

Third, it becomes clear throughout the film that the FBI agents are not the “good guys.” J. Michael Waller at the Center for Security Policy suggested the FBI’s unnecessary use of force and intimidation toward people who did not even enter the Capitol building is comparable to a counterterrorism psychological operations campaign.

Finally, the documentary destroys the narrative about Trump being responsible for violence on Jan. 6. When Trump’s speech is shown without deceptive editing from the establishment media, it is clear he called for peaceful demonstrations.

Multiple Jan. 6 attendees describe to Searcy the moment that the FBI showed up to their private residences. In the case of Martinez, agents handcuffed his young daughter. Dr. Simone Gold said a mere re-enactment of the moment gave her PTSD.

Perhaps the most powerful portion of the documentary comes in the form of its unsatisfying ending. While cast members dance and smile to Twisted Sister’s 1984 anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” the text on screen paints a much sadder picture.

It describes the continued trials and prison time many of the film’s stars are facing for ill-founded charges. Many of the trials have been postponed despite promises for “speedy” resolutions, which only prolongs the excruciating uncertainty for the defendants and their families.

The documentary does not claim everything that happened on Jan. 6 was acceptable, and it does not use conspiratorial arguments to defend the protesters. It simply tells the stories of those facing unbelievably harsh treatment by the government, and those stories blow up the narrative the establishment media have been pushing for over 10 months.

If you want to support the filmmakers and help get the full, true story of Jan. 6 to the American public, sign up now to get access to this bombshell film as soon as it is released worldwide on Thanksgiving Day.

