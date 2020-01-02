SECTIONS
'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Second-Degree Murder

By Jack Davis
Published January 2, 2020 at 8:46am
An actress with a small role in “Captain America” has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by Olathe, Kansas, police.

She is being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found deceased inside her Olathe home on Dec. 20, according to The Kansas City Star.

Mollie Fitzgerald played “Stark Girl” in the 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger,” her IMDb page says.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Fitzgerald said in 2011, according to Fox News.

Her IMDb biography also lists her as a producer and director with credits for “The Creeps” and “The Lawful Truth.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Olathe police said they had responded to an address as a result of an “armed disturbance.”

Upon arrival, they found Patricia Fitzgerald dead of a stab wound, the statement said.

“A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a hospital with minor injuries,” the statement said.

Mollie Fitzgerald was not arrested at the time police found her mother, although on Christmas Eve, a week before she was formally arrested, police tweeted that there was no danger to the wider Olathe community.

No motive for Patricia Fitzgerald’s death has been revealed.

Patricia Fitzgerald had been in the process of returning to the Kansas City area after living in Texas for many years, her brother, Gary Hunziker, said.

Hunziker told The Star he knew very little about his sister’s death.

“We were shocked,” he said.

But, he added, “it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

Mollie Fitzgerald was scheduled to appear before a Kansas judge on the Thursday in connection with the charges against her.

The funeral for her mother is scheduled for Friday, according to Deadline.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







