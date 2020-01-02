'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Second-Degree Murder

An actress with a small role in “Captain America” has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by Olathe, Kansas, police.

She is being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found deceased inside her Olathe home on Dec. 20, according to The Kansas City Star.

Mollie Fitzgerald played “Stark Girl” in the 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger,” her IMDb page says.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Fitzgerald said in 2011, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe Reportedly Admitted Lying About Role in Media Leak: 'I'm Sorry'

Her IMDb biography also lists her as a producer and director with credits for “The Creeps” and “The Lawful Truth.”

AKA Stark girl 😮 pic.twitter.com/nWLx8NA0vf — Maurice Mitchell (@mauricem1972) January 2, 2020

In a statement posted on Twitter, Olathe police said they had responded to an address as a result of an “armed disturbance.”

Upon arrival, they found Patricia Fitzgerald dead of a stab wound, the statement said.

“A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a hospital with minor injuries,” the statement said.

Mollie Fitzgerald was not arrested at the time police found her mother, although on Christmas Eve, a week before she was formally arrested, police tweeted that there was no danger to the wider Olathe community.

The recent death investigation in the 10200 block of South Shadow Cir is still under investigation. All involved parties have been identified and there is no outstanding threat to the Olathe Community. https://t.co/PqbWHWORsM — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) December 24, 2019

RELATED: Police: Grubhub Driver Goes on Rampage with 3-Foot Ashtray, Attacks 2 Burger King Employees

No motive for Patricia Fitzgerald’s death has been revealed.

Patricia Fitzgerald had been in the process of returning to the Kansas City area after living in Texas for many years, her brother, Gary Hunziker, said.

Hunziker told The Star he knew very little about his sister’s death.

“We were shocked,” he said.

But, he added, “it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

Mollie Fitzgerald was scheduled to appear before a Kansas judge on the Thursday in connection with the charges against her.

The funeral for her mother is scheduled for Friday, according to Deadline.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.