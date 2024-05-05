Share
Car Drives Straight into White House Perimeter Gate, Resulting in Deadly Crash

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2024 at 6:24am
A vehicle smashed into an outer perimeter gate near the White House late Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fox News.

At the time of the incident, President Joe Biden was in Delaware for the weekend.

The identity of the man driving the vehicle was not released. The incident took place shortly before 10:30 p.m., the Secret Service said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The Secret Service statement on the social media platform X said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit an outer security perimeter barrier.

“There was no threat to the White House,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, and “no threat or public safety implications.”

D.C. police said the incident is considered “only as a traffic crash” at this time, according to The Washington Post.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash took place at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The Post reported the location is about 1,000 feet from the White House itself.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” the Secret Service said, according to Fox.

The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate the incident.

In January, a non-fatal accident took place in which a vehicle collided with the White House gate at the same location, according to CBS.

Biden was not at the White House at the time of that accident.

At the time of the incident, police and the Secret Service did not indicate if charges would be filed against the driver, according to The New York Times.

According to the CBS report, the man driving the car —  silver or gray Cadillac Escalade with Virginia plates — appeared to have “mental health challenges.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
