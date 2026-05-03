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Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Clean Slate" red carpet special screening in New York at Crosby Street Hotel on Jan. 29, 2025, in New York City.
Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Clean Slate" red carpet special screening in New York at Crosby Street Hotel on Jan. 29, 2025, in New York City. (Jason Mendez / Getty Images for Prime Video)

Car Enthusiast Jerry Seinfeld Blasts EVs: 'It's a Big, Stupid Virtue Signal'

 By Jack Davis  May 2, 2026 at 6:47pm
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Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is a car guy, but he rules out ever getting an electric vehicle.

Seinfeld scoffed at electric vehicles in an interview with Air Mail.

“I’m not interested in electric cars at all. Anybody else wants to do it, that’s fine,” he said.

“I think it’s a big, stupid virtue signal. ‘Look at me. I’m saving the planet, yeah.’ What about the lithium? It’s all BS,” he added, reflecting the argument that the damage done making the battery offsets the lack of pollution while driving.

As for self-driving cars, he had a joke when asked about them.

“I always tell my kids that their kids will say to them, ‘You mean, when you grew up, they would let people just drive at any speed and steer the car themselves? Didn’t they just crash and kill themselves constantly?’ Yeah,” he said.

Seinfeld said his once-vast Porsche collection is not what it was, but still remains large.

“How many do I have? I don’t know. I always say it’s an amount that if you looked at it, you would not say, ‘This makes sense,’” he said.

In the interview, he recalled the beginnings of his collection.

“It began around 1991, when my TV series was picked up for its first, very small order. I think four episodes. That was when I first acquired some money I did not need,” he said, noting that he bought a 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster.

“I didn’t really know anything about older Porsches, but I just thought, Well, this car has nice lines. I also thought, I’m sure you could never drive a car like this on the street; it must be ridiculous. And I ended up using it as my daily driver in L.A. for years on end,” he said.

Seinfeld noted there’s another model of car to which he is devoted, going back to his childhood on Long Island.

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“The first time I saw an MGB and an MG Midget there, I completely collapsed. In fact, I’ve just come across an MGB that I’m looking at,” he said.

“I think it is one of the most elegantly designed cars, and I think a huge portion of the car industry has attempted to replicate what that car feels like and looks like and is, which is just a kind of practical little two-seat sports car. The MGB’s aesthetic perfection is so under-appreciated in the car community, it’s stunning,” he commented.

Seinfeld has said he’s not a fan of modern car designs, according to Fox News.

“Why is it so hard for these companies to understand what’s cool culturally?” he said, adding, “What’s missing is confidence.”

“There’s nothing sadder when you when you see older BMWs from the early 2000s or the ‘70s and ‘80s and you see that confidence, and now they’re just screaming at you with that horrible absurd cartoonish ideas of design that just like, just no design at all but Paganis and things of that nature.”

Car designers think they’re being “exotic and dramatic and they’re embarrassing,” according to Seinfeld.

“Is there anything cool anymore?” he asked.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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