Car Plows into Trump Plaza Lobby, Driver and Concierge Injured

Imagine, if you will, a universe where someone ran a car into a business owned by a prominent Democrat. It doesn’t even have to be, say, Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. It doesn’t even have to be a member of “the squad.” It could be Eric Swalwell.

The hue and cry would be deafening. This was all Republicans’ fault, the left would say. They’ve coarsened rhetoric across America. They’re a white supremacist gaggle who employ divisive rhetoric to tear this country apart. They’re responsible for the political climate in this country. We need healing, and we need it now — provided, of course, that healing involves shunning Republicans.

Then imagine it came out, rather quickly, that it was just an accident, according to police. But was it, they would say? Do we know this person’s motivations? Debra Messing would tweet a demand that we know which candidates the driver supported. I can just see it all now.

I mention this only because of the lack of concern some of the media had for a car crashing into the lobby of the Trump Plaza building in New Rochelle, New York.

According to The Associated Press, the accident happened at the luxury apartment building in Westchester County on Tuesday.

The New York Post reported that the whole thing went down “at around 8:50 a.m. when the out-of-control black Mercedes-Benz slammed through the glass-door entrance of the 40-story luxury residential building on Huguenot Street and into the marble lobby.”

The driver was questioned by police, but the incident was not deemed to be suspicious. The 63-year-old man reportedly blacked out because of a medical condition.

In addition to the driver, the building’s concierge was injured, WABC-TV reported.

“Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa, WCBS-TV’s Tony Aiello tweeted.

“Said nothing.”

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

New Rochelle police say crash at #TrumpPlaza appears to be an accident. Building was developed by @realDonaldTrump friend Louis Cappelli and opened in 2007. At least two non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZWLmYH73Mv — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Yet, there were some wishing it wasn’t an accident, it seemed — including frequent MSNBC guest and Nation contributor Elie Mystal.

The Fake News media is so full of hate! This frequent @MSNBC guest and @WNYC editor is so unhinged that he tweeted about committing a terrorist attack on Trump Plaza. pic.twitter.com/f1OI2BXKQs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2019

“Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST.” Uh, it should be doing a bit more than that.

Clinton staffer Charlotte Clymer, meanwhile, had an interesting metaphor to share about the incident:

A car crashing into Trump plaza and then the driver getting out and sitting on a couch inside, as if nothing has happened, is an absurdly appropriate metaphor for this time. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 18, 2019

OK then.

Thankfully, the injuries were minor. However, sadly, this crash probably means that additional security needs to be installed at Trump’s residential properties (or those that bear his name, anyway).

Yes, this was an accident. If this could happen accidentally, though, imagine what could happen if the person involved meant business. If they can’t harm the president, harming those in properties that bear his name may be the second-best thing.

At that point, you can bet the media will be paying attention — and it’ll be a bit too late.

