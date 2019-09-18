SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Car Plows into Trump Plaza Lobby, Driver and Concierge Injured

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published September 18, 2019 at 10:33am
Print

Imagine, if you will, a universe where someone ran a car into a business owned by a prominent Democrat. It doesn’t even have to be, say, Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. It doesn’t even have to be a member of “the squad.” It could be Eric Swalwell.

The hue and cry would be deafening. This was all Republicans’ fault, the left would say. They’ve coarsened rhetoric across America. They’re a white supremacist gaggle who employ divisive rhetoric to tear this country apart. They’re responsible for the political climate in this country. We need healing, and we need it now — provided, of course, that healing involves shunning Republicans.

Then imagine it came out, rather quickly, that it was just an accident, according to police. But was it, they would say? Do we know this person’s motivations? Debra Messing would tweet a demand that we know which candidates the driver supported. I can just see it all now.

I mention this only because of the lack of concern some of the media had for a car crashing into the lobby of the Trump Plaza building in New Rochelle, New York.

According to The Associated Press, the accident happened at the luxury apartment building in Westchester County on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again

The New York Post reported that the whole thing went down “at around 8:50 a.m. when the out-of-control black Mercedes-Benz slammed through the glass-door entrance of the 40-story luxury residential building on Huguenot Street and into the marble lobby.”

The driver was questioned by police, but the incident was not deemed to be suspicious. The 63-year-old man reportedly blacked out because of a medical condition.

In addition to the driver, the building’s concierge was injured, WABC-TV reported.

“Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa, WCBS-TV’s Tony Aiello tweeted.

“Said nothing.”

Yet, there were some wishing it wasn’t an accident, it seemed — including frequent MSNBC guest and Nation contributor Elie Mystal.

RELATED: Trump Poised To Have Highest Percentage of Black Vote for Any GOP Candidate Since Eisenhower

“Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST.” Uh, it should be doing a bit more than that.

Clinton staffer Charlotte Clymer, meanwhile, had an interesting metaphor to share about the incident:

OK then.

Do you think there should be additional security around Trump’s properties?

Thankfully, the injuries were minor. However, sadly, this crash probably means that additional security needs to be installed at Trump’s residential properties (or those that bear his name, anyway).

Yes, this was an accident. If this could happen accidentally, though, imagine what could happen if the person involved meant business. If they can’t harm the president, harming those in properties that bear his name may be the second-best thing.

At that point, you can bet the media will be paying attention — and it’ll be a bit too late.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Scientists' Gene-Edited Mosquito Plan Backfires, Only Made Pests Stronger
Car Plows into Trump Plaza Lobby, Driver and Concierge Injured
Omar Tries to Explain Calling Dad by Husband's Last Name in Tweet: It's Just a Nickname
Big Gov't for Kids: NYC Public Schools Reportedly Consider Ban on Chocolate Milk
Trump's Ex-Campaign Manager Mercilessly Messed with a Furious Jerry Nadler's Head During Sham Impeachment Hearing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×