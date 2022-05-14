Share
Car Thieves Are Using a New Tactic to Target Vehicles with Keyless Entry, Experts Warn

 By Jack Davis  May 14, 2022 at 8:48am
Car thieves are turning to a two-person system that, with the help of technology, allows them to pop the locks on cars with keyless entry and then – if the vehicle has keyless start – drive off.

“They’re very bold,”  Jason Flenniken of south Austin, Texas said, according to WOIA-TV.

Flenniken said his neighborhood has been hit by thieves using what are known as relay devices to get into locked vehicles.



“There were at least three people that were roaming around our particular street,” said Flenniken. “I know in the neighborhood that night we had a lot more valuables stolen, and two actual cars were taken that night.”

Two people are needed to make a relay theft work.

One goes to the front door of an unsuspecting house, because many people store key fobs near the front door.

Thief One captures and amplifies the signal from the fob just inside the door.

Meanwhile, Thief Two is waiting by the car, holding a second hacking device near the car door.

The car, engineered to do as the key fob says, opens the door, giving the thieves the opportunity to either take the car’s content or, in some cases, the car itself.

“With a relay attack all you’re really doing is kind of putting an extension cord on your key fob,” said Flenniken. “It’s too easy to do, unfortunately.”

“A lot of drivers are not aware of this ability for thieves to steal their vehicle by simply just standing outside of their home,” Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas said.

“This can happen to you. It’s not something that’s just a high-tech idea or sci-fi fantasy. This really is happening and, of course, many drivers are finding out the hard way,” he said.

Armbruster said one simple solution is the best defense.

“Don’t leave your key fob in an area near the front door,” said Armbruster. “When you’re at home, store your car keys or fob in a metal cabinet or with some sort of device that protects the radio signal from being intercepted.”

Flenniken said that from now on, his key fob will go in a metal box to block the fob’s signal from being transmitted.

“We actually ordered one. Put that by your front door and just drop your keys in that,” said Flenniken. “You have to set yourself up to not be an easy target.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation