SECTIONS
US News
Print

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty ImagesIllegal immigrants climb fence in Mexico (Guillermo Arias / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:18am
Print

The first wave of the Central American migrant caravan has arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, and participants were seen scaling the U.S.-Mexico border fence on Tuesday.

San Diego’s KSWB-TV reported several people scaled and sat on top of the fence dividing San Diego’s International Friendship Park from Tijuana.

Others crawled through openings in the fence onto U.S. soil before quickly returning as Border Patrol agents approached.

The Border Patrol released a statement saying some of those at the fence are members of the migrant caravan, The Washington Examiner reported.

TRENDING: Here Are 12 Potential Trump Nominees for the Newly Vacated Attorney General Position

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also released a statement on Monday indicating it would be closing lanes at two ports of entry in San Diego to “pre-position port hardening infrastructure equipment in preparation for the migrant caravan and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause.”

Do you support Trump’s order requiring asylum seekers to come through a port of entry?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” said Pete Flores, director of CBP’s field operations in San Diego. “These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.”

The move is no doubt in response to how the caravan pushed through barriers and Mexican law enforcement personnel at the Mexico-Guatemala border last month, when the caravan was denied entry.

KSWB reported that 1,300 U.S. Marines in California will be assisting Border Patrol officers in strengthening the border as part of “Operation Secure Line.”

“(T)roops are tasked with tightening security, including installing barbed wire along the wall to make it more difficult to cross. Troops will also be providing medical support, military police and air support,” according to the news outlet.

“Anybody that jumps the border fence or crosses between the ports of entry will be arrested and they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. That includes this group,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said.

At San Diego’s San Ysidro port of entry, more than 100,000 people cross the border legally every day.

RELATED: ICE: Illegal Alien Killed 3 After Sanctuary County Released Him from Custody

Scott told KSWB last week the detention facility to process undocumented migrants at San Ysidro holds 300 people and is at capacity.

“Mexico has already offered asylum to these individuals,” he said of the caravan. “Your asylum claim here, unless it’s fear from Mexico, is not going to probably go well.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring any asylum seekers to come through a port of entry.

Regarding the migrants, Flores said, “We will not deny access to the ports of entry, but we may ask undocumented persons to wait until we have the capacity to process them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Randy DeSoto

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty Images

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Steven Beyer

Dr. Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, makes a statement during a canvassing board meeting on Nov. 10, 2018.Joe Skipper / Getty Images

Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

Jack Davis

Runs of an ancient church.Fox News screen shot

Archaeologists Thrilled by Discovery of Ancient ‘Jesus Face’ Painting

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Tim Pearce

Former President Barack Obama in a file photo from 2016.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.