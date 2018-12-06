Caravan Member Gives Birth on US Soil After Illegally Crossing Border

A Honduran caravan member gave birth to her child in the United States after she crossed the border illegally, The Associated Press reported.

The 19-year-old, identified as Maryury Serrano Hernandez, was arrested on Nov. 26 near Imperial Beach, California, just across the border from Tijuana, Mexico.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was arrested with her 20-year-old husband and 2-year-old son, according to the AP.

The family was taken into custody and Hernandez was taken to a hospital when she complained about abdominal pain a day later.

“He was born here in San Diego,” Hernandez said told NBC San Diego’s sister station, Telemundo 20. The boy is an American citizen by birth.

Hernandez told her interviewer that the trip was especially difficult for her because she was about seven months pregnant when it started.

“Thank God she did her part, but there were times we stayed until the last (of the caravan),” said Hernandez’ husband, Miguel, according to NBC.

The couple was housed in the Tijuana shelter after arriving at the United States border, however, they said that they didn’t feel safe since they were surrounded by Mexicans who were hostile toward their presence, so they decided to try and cross the border illegally.

After being apprehended by the Border Patrol, the couple asked for asylum, and Maryuri gave birth the next day.

The baby was born on Nov. 27, 2018.

Hernandez spent several days in the hospital where she said she “felt like a criminal.”

According to the family, Border Patrol agents stood guard at the doors and check items as they came into the room.

The family was released from custody on Sunday. They hope they will be allowed to join relatives in Columbus, Ohio, according to the AP.

While awaiting their asylum claim to be processed, the family is staying with an American woman who volunteered to house refugees, according to NBC.

Their stay was arranged by an organization called the Border Angels Foundation, which NBC described as “a San Diego non-profit focused on migrant rights.”

The AP reported that U.S. inspectors at the border crossing in San Diego are processing up to 100 claims of asylum per day.

There are “scores of pregnant women” who traveled in the caravan, according to the AP, several dozen of whom are receiving treatment by volunteer doctors at the temporary shelter.

