After Caravan Rushes Fence, Trump Threatens Permanent Border Shutdown

After migrants trying to enter the United States illegally failed in their bid to force their way through a border crossing, President Donald Trump called for Mexico to do more than sit on the sidelines.

Trump on Monday raised the threat of closing the border if Mexico will not join forces with the U.S. to address the threat from the growing number of migrants who are living in Tijuana, just across the border with California.

“Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it any way you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!” Trump tweeted.

Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

TRENDING: Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

Trump’s tweet not only referenced tensions along the border but also those in Washington, where efforts are underway to overhaul a Homeland Security spending bill and increase funding for the wall from $1.6 billion to $5 billion. Congress has a Dec. 7 deadline to agree on funding, Politico reported.

On Sunday, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and said a deal could be struck.

“Remember when we talk about wall funding, we’re talking about border funding, we’re talking about personnel, we’re talking about a whole grouping of things that protect security,” she said.

She said the price for the wall might be immigration reform to once and for all settle the fate of the children of illegal immigrants who were allowed to remain in the country through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Do you support President Trump's strong immigration policy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

She said Democrats have “the will to put the money at the border for better security and combine it with some sensible reforms, including things like a path to citizenship, things like making sure that we have workers in our fields and in our factories that we need.”

Trump’s call for a closed border could alter the dynamics of illegal immigration, one commentator noted.

If enacted, it would likely decrease number of asylum seekers. While some people will still find it preferable to wait in these cities – especially those with more money – others are more likely to look elsewhere. Others may even try to sneak in to the USA undetected. — Stephanie Leutert (@Sleutert) November 24, 2018

In the past, the president has said migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. should have their cases heard in Mexico, rather than be allowed entry into the U.S.

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Compared Migrant Caravan to Jews Fleeing Holocaust

“Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No ‘Releasing’ into the U.S…” Trump tweeted Sunday.

….All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

Over the weekend, a report in The Washington Post said there was a deal with Mexico to do just that. But on Sunday, USA Today reported that was not the case.

Mexico gets a new president Saturday, and the incoming administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said no deal has been reached.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.