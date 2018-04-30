The Western Journal

‘Caravan’ Slams Into Border Fence, Cheers ‘Gracias, Mexico’ As They Climb Over

By Jack Davis
April 30, 2018 at 7:47am

A five-bus caravan of migrants determined to enter the United States reached America’s Southern Border Sunday as some of the illegal immigrants climbed the border fence at Tijuana, Mexico, the Washington Examiner reported.

About 400 people who left Central American nations have been traveling through Mexico since March 25 with the expressed intent of seeking asylum in the United States.

As of late Sunday night, none had legally entered the United States.

https://twitter.com/LaurenRoseUltra/status/990654288769757184 ?tfw_site=american_mirror&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.theamericanmirror.com%2Fchaos-caravan-of-illegals-climb-border-fence-cheer-gracias-mexico%2F

Rodney S. Scott, chief patrol agent of the Customs and Border Protection, said members of the caravan had “illegally entered the United States without immigration documents by climbing over the dilapidated scrap metal border fence on either side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” according to ABC.

Scott said some members took a dangerous route to illegally enter the United States, and chastised mothers with children who went “illegally through a dark, treacherous canyon that is notorious for human and drug-smuggling.”

“As a father myself, I find it unconscionable that anyone would expose a child to these dangerous conditions, especially when there is a legitimate port of entry within a few miles of these dangerous canyons,” Scott said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” and said he will send more immigration judges to resolve cases, if necessary, CBS reported.

Does this caravan prove we need a stronger Southern Border?

The San Ysidro Border Patrol facility in San Diego is full and can’t process the caravan’s members, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement Sunday.

He said no one can be processed “until space becomes available. He said once “resources become available,” immigration officials “will be able to take additional individuals into the port for processing.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said that those crossing illegally will be dealt with harshly.

“If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution,” she said last week.

During a rally Saturday in Michigan, President Donald Trump continued to criticize the caravan, citing it as a reason why America needs a more secure Southern Border, according to CBS.

“Are you watching that mess with the caravan coming up? Our walls are so weak,” Trump said. “We have the worst laws anywhere in the world.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Jack Davis on April 30, 2018 at 7:47am

