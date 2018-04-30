‘Caravan’ Slams Into Border Fence, Cheers ‘Gracias, Mexico’ As They Climb Over

A five-bus caravan of migrants determined to enter the United States reached America’s Southern Border Sunday as some of the illegal immigrants climbed the border fence at Tijuana, Mexico, the Washington Examiner reported.

About 400 people who left Central American nations have been traveling through Mexico since March 25 with the expressed intent of seeking asylum in the United States.

As of late Sunday night, none had legally entered the United States.

Footage TODAY of Central Americans from the Caravan reaching the San Diego border "wall". The migrants are climbing the fence and cheering "Gracias, México!" The disrespect for our borders, and for our country, is beyond belief. This is an attempt at invasion. #StopTheCaravan RT pic.twitter.com/XUIKoWI66a — Lauren Rose (@LaurenRoseUltra) April 29, 2018

Rodney S. Scott, chief patrol agent of the Customs and Border Protection, said members of the caravan had “illegally entered the United States without immigration documents by climbing over the dilapidated scrap metal border fence on either side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” according to ABC.

The caravan of illegal immigrants (most from dangerous Honduras!) has arrived at the Border between Tijuana & San Diego. They are now demanding Asylum. They are now climbing to fence to some Californians cheering & welcoming them. This is lunacy! We MUST enforce our laws! pic.twitter.com/WidrMfnMXb — Jordan Cox (@jjordancox) April 29, 2018

Scott said some members took a dangerous route to illegally enter the United States, and chastised mothers with children who went “illegally through a dark, treacherous canyon that is notorious for human and drug-smuggling.”

“As a father myself, I find it unconscionable that anyone would expose a child to these dangerous conditions, especially when there is a legitimate port of entry within a few miles of these dangerous canyons,” Scott said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” and said he will send more immigration judges to resolve cases, if necessary, CBS reported.

BREAKING: Caravan of immigrants seeking asylum 'may need to wait in Mexico' as San Ysidro port of entry reaches capacity, officials say https://t.co/chTIqS6Whb — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2018

The San Ysidro Border Patrol facility in San Diego is full and can’t process the caravan’s members, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement Sunday.

He said no one can be processed “until space becomes available. He said once “resources become available,” immigration officials “will be able to take additional individuals into the port for processing.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said that those crossing illegally will be dealt with harshly.

“If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution,” she said last week.

During a rally Saturday in Michigan, President Donald Trump continued to criticize the caravan, citing it as a reason why America needs a more secure Southern Border, according to CBS.

“Are you watching that mess with the caravan coming up? Our walls are so weak,” Trump said. “We have the worst laws anywhere in the world.”

