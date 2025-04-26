Share
News
Giovanni Angelo Becciu walks next to the coffin of Pope Francis after paying his respects during a ceremony inside St. Peter's Basilica following the procession of the coffin from the chapel of Santa Marta on April 23, 2025.
Giovanni Angelo Becciu walks next to the coffin of Pope Francis after paying his respects during a ceremony inside St. Peter's Basilica following the procession of the coffin from the chapel of Santa Marta on April 23, 2025. (Tiziana Fabi - AFP / Getty Images)

Cardinal Demands Vote for New Pope Despite 5 Year Prison Sentence After Unheard of Vatican Trial

 By Ole Braatelien  April 26, 2025 at 12:17pm
Share

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who was convicted in an unprecedented Vatican court process and forced to resign his position, insisted he can still vote in the upcoming papal conclave.

Becciu told Italian media on Tuesday that he would be participating in the conclave, and that his cardinal privileges remained intact, according to the National Catholic Register.

In 2020, Becciu forfeited his position as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, after an investigation alleged he committed financial crimes.

Pope Francis also required Becciu to forfeit his rights as a cardinal, including the right to vote at conclaves. Becciu agreed, though he was allowed to keep his cardinal title.

Becciu was allegedly at the center of a 2014 London real estate fiasco, in which the Vatican ultimately spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a disastrous property investment, according to BBC.

He was also accused of funneling money to his home diocese in Sardinia, Italy, much of which allegedly benefited his own family.

He also reportedly sent €600,000 (about $684,000) to Cecilia Marogna, a woman who claimed she needed it to rescue a nun in Mali, an African country. Instead, she reportedly spent much of the money on luxury items and vacations.

But Becciu said he is innocent.

“Until 6:02 p.m. on Thursday I felt like a friend of the Pope, a faithful executor of his will,” Becciu said after Francis fired him in 2020. “Then the Pope says he no longer has faith in me.”

Will the Catholic Church be better off if a conservative pope is selected?

In 2023 he was convicted of embezzlement, aggravated fraud, and abuse of office, becoming the first cardinal to ever be convicted in a Vatican court.

He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

He is currently appealing the conviction through the Vatican’s Court of Appeal, which has not yet made a ruling.

Related:
Multiple Favorites Emerge as Secretive Conclave Begins to Replace Pope Francis

Despite losing his rights and privileges, Becciu was never removed from the College of Cardinals, meaning he can still participate in the pre-conclave discussions, CNN reported.

But the Vatican website currently lists Becciu as a non-elector in the upcoming conclave.

Becciu’s claim that he is eligible to vote is “ridiculous,” a source close to Becciu’s case said, according to the National Catholic Register. He “cannot reclaim this privilege when the legal ruling remains in force.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




University's Mascot Train Involved in Fatal Crash on US Road
Trump Deports Iraqi Man to Africa, Reportedly Plans to Send More Migrants There
Cardinal Demands Vote for New Pope Despite 5 Year Prison Sentence After Unheard of Vatican Trial
Mortuary Employee Accused of Conducting 'Experiments' on Corpses - Multiple Felony Charges Filed
Trump Orders Putin to 'STOP': 'I Am Not Happy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation