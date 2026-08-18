Carjacking Goes Poorly for Carjacker When Brave Victim Fights Back After Being Shot

A would-be carjacker had a rude surprise Monday when the intended victim didn’t back down despite being shot.

Philadelphia police say the would-be carjacker brandished a handgun and fired at the driver of a blue Volvo, wounding him before the driver drew a handgun of his own and returned fire, NBC 10, a Philadelphia-area TV station, reported. The suspect fled after the exchange of gunfire and is still being sought by police.

The driver is in stable condition at an area hospital, while it is unknown whether the would-be carjacker was struck by any rounds. Philadelphia was required to issue permits on a “shall issue” basis after 1995’s Act 17, which ended its unique status allowing it to retain discretion following 1989 legislation in response to a court ruling.

Despite Pennsylvania law making the entire state a “shall issue” state, with its laws requiring authorities to issue the permits if people meet certain qualifications, the Second Amendment Section of the Justice Department’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division announced in June it was investigating Philadelphia over its handling of concealed carry permits.

In a June 9 letter to Philadelphia Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said that the DOJ was looking into allegations regarding the Philadelphia Police Department’s administration and revocation of the permits under the provisions of the Police Pattern or Practice Act (34 USC 12601).

“The investigation will evaluate the PPD’s policies and practices regarding issuance and revocation of licenses to carry firearms and the PPD’s enforcement of the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act of 1995,” Dhillon wrote.

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