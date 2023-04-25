Carlson Delivers Fiery Speech Over the Weekend: Nation in Spiritual Battle Against Evil

Tucker Carlson delivered the keynote address at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th-anniversary gala on Friday night in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., during which he said a spiritual battle against evil is taking place in the U.S.

The speech came just a few short days before Fox News announced Monday that the network and Carlson were parting ways, without offering a reason.

Early in his career in the 1990s, Carlson worked at Heritage as a fact-checker, proofreader and writer for the conservative think tank’s quarterly journal Policy Review.

His Friday remarks addressed multiple hot-button topics such as transgenderism and abortion. Carlson argued the positions the left has taken on these issues are no longer rational and can only be understood at a spiritual level.

“I should say at the outset: I’m an Episcopalian, so don’t take any theological advice from me, because I don’t have any. I grew up in the shallowest faith tradition that’s ever been invented. It’s not even a Christian religion at this point,” Carlson joked.

Carlson argued the left and right no longer debate over the best means to agreed-upon ends, such as what policies would create a more prosperous and free country.

“There is no way to assess, say, the transgenderist movement with that mindset. Policy papers don’t account for it at all,” he explained.

“If you have people who are saying, ‘I have an idea: Let’s castrate the next generation. Let’s sexually mutilate children.’ I’m sorry, that’s not a political debate. What? It has nothing to do with politics.”



“What’s the outcome we’re desiring here? An androgynous population? Are we arguing for that? I don’t think anyone could defend that as a positive outcome,” Carlson continued. “But the weight of the government and a lot of corporate interests are behind that. Well, what is that? Well, it’s irrational.”

The debate regarding abortion has shifted too, he contended. In the 1990s, then-President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, said it should be “safe, legal and rare.”

“But if you’re telling me that abortion is a positive good, what are you saying? Well, you’re arguing for child sacrifice, obviously,” Carlson said.

“What’s the point of child sacrifice? Well, there’s no policy goal entwined with that. No, that’s a theological phenomenon,” he suggested. “None of this makes sense in conventional political terms.”

Tucker Carlson During Speech At @Heritage Explains How To Understand What The People Wrecking Our Country Are Doing “None of this makes sense in conventional political terms.” “When people. . .decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, ‘hey let’s… pic.twitter.com/qFZOZtjAvg — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 22, 2023



However, it does make sense if there is a spiritual battle underway in America of good versus evil.

“[The leftists] don’t want a debate. Those ideas won’t produce outcomes that any rational person would want under any circumstances. Those are manifestations of some larger force acting upon us. It’s just so obvious,” Carlson said.

He concluded by encouraging his audience to pray for the country.

“I’m coming to you from the most humble and lowly theological position you can. I’m literally an Episcopalian,” he said. “And even I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will.”

