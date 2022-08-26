It’s unusual to find Democrats who are angry that politicians and government officials tried to push COVID-19 vaccines on an “accelerated timeline.” Heck, if they could find a way to cajole the Food and Drug Administration into approving a vaccine to give your fetus, they’d do it. It doesn’t matter if you’re getting an abortion — you need to get that unborn child vaxxed, stat!

It makes a little more sense, however, when you consider those politicians and government officials are former President Donald Trump and his administration. As Politico reported Wednesday, a report from Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis blamed Trump officials for “pressure campaigns” and pursuing an “accelerated timeline” to approve the vaccines and other treatments.

“The Select Subcommittee’s findings that Trump White House officials deliberately and repeatedly sought to bend FDA’s scientific work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines to the White House’s political will are yet another example of how the prior Administration prioritized politics over public health,” said the committee’s chair, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, in a statement.

“These assaults on our nation’s public health institutions undermined the nation’s coronavirus response.”

On his Thursday show, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sarcastically noted that Democrats “finally got Big Orange.”

“How could it happen? Once you accused a man of racism, fascism, sexism, embezzlement, perjury, sex crimes, mental illness, treason — the last of which, by the way, is a death penalty offense, let us remind you — and then you impeach him twice on related grounds and after that, you send the FBI to his home to seize a handwritten welcome letter from Barack Obama, which turns out to be a state secret, possession of which is a serious felony, after you do all of that — and they have — you wouldn’t think there’d be a lot left to accuse the guy of,” Carlson said.

“You’d think they’d have run out of sins, but no, it turns out there’s one left and it’s the big one … Donald Trump created the COVID vaccine. He did that himself and on purpose, with malice aforethought.”

All right, Carlson said — if the Democrats want to pretend that they really care about political pressure and the COVID vaccine, there are a few questions they ought to be asking, and it’s not just whether the Trump administration wanted the jab delivered on an accelerated timeline.

First, “didn’t Joe Biden’s media tell us to get the shot months after Donald Trump left office?”

A representative clip from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough from July of 2021 showed how eager the left was to push the vaccine on those who might be hesitant: “If you’re a schoolteacher, if you’re a nurse, if you’re a cop, you need to get vaccinated and if you don’t, you need to look for another job,” he said.

“Yeah, take the vax or you’re fired. In retrospect, it’s pretty obvious they were carrying water for Donald Trump in that video,” Carlson sarcastically retorted. However, he added he was “relieved” because now that Trump is responsible, we can start asking questions about the vaccine’s efficacy, safety profile and necessity.

For instance, what about studies that found “Donald Trump’s vaccine” didn’t just not protect young people from dying, but was associated with additional mortality?

“According to data from New Zealand, the government there, for example, children who were vaccinated between the ages of 10 and 19, were more likely — not less likely — more likely to die within a month of vaccination than those who didn’t take the vaccine in the same age group,” Carlson said.

“And it’s not just the New Zealand government that has found this. This summer, a Dutch researcher called André Redert published a paper entitled ‘COVID-19 Vaccinations and All-Cause Mortality.’ The research analyzed hundreds of cities and towns. What did it find? ‘We could not observe a mortality reducing effect of vaccination in Dutch municipalities after vaccination booster campaigns. We did find a 4-sigma significant mortality-enhancing effect during the two periods of high unexplained excess mortality.’

“Oh, so the data suggest — don’t prove, but suggest — the vaccine may be killing people,” Carlson said. “Unexplained mortality is also on the rise in many other countries — Australia, England, Wales.”

Can we start talking about that now that it’s Donald Trump’s vaccine? More importantly, can we start talking about the fact those in power don’t want us to talk about the thornier issues the vaccines might present?

“On July 28, the province of British Columbia announced it would stop reporting the number of deaths that occurred in people who have taken the COVID booster,” Carlson said. “Why is that? Don’t ask. You’re not allowed to. Oh — we are now, because it’s a Trump crime.”

He noted that the statistics were also missing from the Internet Archive, which archives old versions of websites — and, Carlson quipped, “is widely known, of course, as a front for Russian operatives working on behalf of who? Donald Trump.”

“But we do have the most recent available data. What do those show?” Carlson asked. “Well, they show that 70 percent of all deaths in that province occurred in people who are boosted, even though boosted individuals make up just half the province’s population. Do the math on that for a minute.

“Well, your first reaction might be, ‘Oh, well, vaccinated and boosted people tend to be older, so of course, they’re dying at a greater rate. It has nothing to do with the shot,’ but then you look deeper,” he continued.

“You read, for example, the Lancet article entitled ‘Risk of Infection, Hospitalization and Death up to Nine Months After a Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine,’ and that piece shows that people over the age of 80 have worse outcomes — and by worse, we mean more hospitalizations, more deaths when they’re vaccinated than when they are unvaccinated.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

And it’s not just that. What about the German government saying that only one in every 5,000 COVID shots produces “serious side effects?” As Carlson noted, we’ve given hundreds of millions of shots here. What about a report from the journal Andrology that found that there was a significant drop in total sperm count for men three to five months after a second dose of the Pfizer jab? What about studies that found that reports of myocarditis — heart inflammation — in vaccinated individuals increased dramatically?

Well, we can ask all those questions now — because, after all, it’s Donald Trump’s vaccine.

“Now that we can blame Donald Trump for the vaccine, we can finally tell the truth about the vaccine without being fired or attacked or thrown off the internet,” Carlson quipped.

“We really should have thought of this earlier — because it feels good, the freedom of this.”

Of course, these studies and statistics regarding COVID vaccines aren’t necessarily dispositive of causation. However, Carlson’s absolutely spot-on here — we haven’t been able to talk about any of this freely, all thanks to the fact that the jab was seen as sacrosanct and any attempt to question whether politicians were right to push it on us was verboten.

Democrats didn’t mean to open Pandora’s box by tying the vaccine to Donald Trump and claiming his former administration tried to put pressure on the FDA. However, their decision to press the issue reminds us all about the breakneck speed at which the vaccines were developed and the lingering questions surrounding them. Nobody’s proposing we have the answers to these questions yet — but it’s well past time we asked them.

