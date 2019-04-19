Carlson: Mueller Report ‘Single Most Humiliating Thing That Has Ever Happened to the White House Press’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson trashed the White House press corps on Thursday, saying the report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller marks the “single most humiliating” moment for them in the history of the country.

President Donald Trump agreed with the conservative’s assessment in a pair of tweets, quoting him later that evening.

During his program, Carlson said, “So, after two long years, here we are. It’s hard to believe that any of it actually happened. Looking back, it was two years of unremitting, never diminishing hysteria about Russia.”

“It seems like a dream now, which actually it was,” the commentator continued. “None of it was real. Nobody colluded with Vladimir Putin. Nobody changed vote totals or met secretly in Prague or had a pee tape, whatever that is.”

“There was never a Russia conspiracy. Hillary Clinton wasn’t robbed of her rightful position by Julian Assange or Roger Stone or anyone else. Hillary lost the election because she was an entitled boor who didn’t run on anything. In the end, that’s what Robert Mueller proved.”

TRENDING: ISIS-Linked Group Posts Notre Dame Cathedral Warning: ‘Wait for the Next’

Carlson then contended, despite the findings of Mueller’s investigators many in the media can not give up on the narrative they had promoted for years of Trump engaging in wrongdoing.

“It was too far from what they promised their audiences for so long,” the Fox host said.

“They were too invested in the lies. When the report arrived in Congress this morning, they found themselves reduced to huffing and sputtering. They couldn’t admit what was in the report.”

Do you agree with Carlson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (26 Votes) 7% (2 Votes)

Carlson argued, despite what main stream media figures at CNN, MSNBC or the Washington Post may say, Mueller’s report is “exculpatory.”

“If dozens of federal prosecutors spent two years trying to charge you with a crime and then found they couldn’t, it would mean there wasn’t any real evidence that you did it. And that’s what happened here,” he said.

Trump quoted Carlson in a tweet later in the evening.

“If dozens of Federal prosecutors spent two years trying to charge you with a crime, and found they couldn’t, it would mean there wasn’t any evidence you did it – and that’s what happened here – that’s what we just learned from the Mueller Report.” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

RELATED: Fox News Hits 69 Consecutive Quarters as No. 1 Most Watched Cable News Network

“The Mueller Report is perhaps the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the White House Press in the history of this country,” Carlson said, which the president also tweeted.

“The Mueller Report is perhaps the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the White House Press in the history of this Country. They know they lied…Many reporters lied about Russia Collusion and so much more. Clapper & Brennan, all lies” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

The Fox News personality concluded by commenting on the account contained in the Mueller report of Trump believing the appointment of the special counsel in May 2017 would mean the end of his presidency, because his agenda would be stymied.

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything,” Trump reportedly said.

“As usual Trump’s instincts were clearer,” Carlson, said than others around him. “They were dead on in the ways that mattered most. The Russia hoax did end his presidency in some sense. Certainly sabotaged it. Mueller’s investigation ended critical momentum from the 2016 election almost immediately, momentum every incoming president uses to get your program enacted.”

Fox News colleague Mark Levin agreed with Carlson that the Mueller report exonerated Trump, saying at least Vol. I about collusion was based on legal analysis. However, the conservative firebrand described Vol. II of the document, dealing with obstruction, as “crap” and a “hack job.”

“This is a political document that he should never have written,” Levin said on “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “A political document that’s 200 pages long that the press keeps focusing on.”

My appearance on Fox & Friends this morning https://t.co/d8qrERYmeD — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 19, 2019

Levin further stated that Mueller’s team wrote it for the media’s benefit, as well as that of “slip-and-fall lawyer (House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold) Nadler, slip-and-fall lawyer (House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam) Schiff.”

“Obstruction was not the purpose of the investigation,” he said. “(Mueller) did not have an obstruction case against the president of the United States or he would have brought it.”

“I’m using plain English so even (MSNBC’s) Joe Scarborough and (CNN’s) Jake Tapper can understand this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.