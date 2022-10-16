Parler Share
Commentary

Carlson Responds to Zelenskyy Demanding More Money from US, Other Countries: 'Up Yours, Buddy!'

 By Ryan Ledendecker  October 16, 2022 at 8:46am
Under former President Donald Trump, American priorities and issues were always at the top of the White House priority list. In stark contrast, under President Joe Biden, it feels like American priorities have taken a back seat, especially regarding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, an outspoken critic of Biden’s foreign policy decisions, torched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, making it clear that the United States has its own problems to tackle while demanding Biden shut off Zelenskyy’s seemingly never-ending American money spigot.

On Thursday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson first pointed to a recent news conference held by the Ukrainian president in which he provided the U.S. Congress with a line-item list of how much money he needs and for what reasons. Carlson, to say the least, wasn’t impressed with the Ukrainian leader.

“Some uppity foreigner in a T-shirt demanding money for his ‘critical economic needs.’ We have critical economic needs too, buddy. Who are you, troll? Go away,” Carlson said. “We don’t owe this guy anything.”

Carlson dragged Zelenskyy for continuing to beg for U.S. aid, noting that Zelenskyy is treating the Biden administration and U.S. Congress like it’s his private piggy bank.

“As our economy degrades and our border is gone, that guy’s lecturing us with some Christmas list, like, ‘I want this, that, and I want a bicycle, too! You’d better send it — quick!’ Really? Up yours, buddy!” Carlson said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the United States has easily trumped every other foreign nation regarding total aid sent to Ukraine. That includes military aid, financial aid, and humanitarian aid.

A Ukraine aid tracker maintained by the Kiel Institute For The World Economy. an independent think tank based in Germany, shows that the United States has provided just under $17 billion in financial aid, $10.6 billion in humanitarian aid, and a staggering $30.8 billion in military aid, far outpacing the contributions of every other country.

Carlson’s point is that America’s economy under Biden is fragile on almost all fronts, and pouring tens of billions of dollars — and likely more in the future — into helping Ukraine fend off the Russians is not the best idea.

For some, it feels as if Ukraine is taking advantage of the situation in ways that it probably wouldn’t if a stronger leader, like  Trump, happened to be in office.

Meanwhile, U.S. inflation is still above 8 percent, the southern U.S. border continues to be overrun, the deadly drug fentanyl is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans while the Biden administration laughs, and most U.S. cities have become so dangerous and crime-ridden that people are literally scared to leave their homes.

But the Biden administration has little interest in such crushing domestic problems, but plenty of interest in sending billions to a foreign war. Just perfect.

Do you think the United States should send money to Ukraine?

It doesn’t appear as if the Biden administration intends to change misplaced priorities any time soon, so the best way to make it is to get out and vote on Nov. 8.

If Republicans can manage to claim majority control of at least one — and hopefully both — chambers of Congress, we might have a shot at keeping Biden as lame as possible until we’re able to elect a Republican president in 2024 who will prioritize Americans first.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
