Carrie Underwood Got a Good Laugh From Her Son's 'All About My Mom' Worksheet for School

Carrie Underwood shared a photo of the humorous words her 4-year-old son Isaiah used to describe his mom, leaving the internet in stitches.

Underwood is raising two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah, and Jacob, who just turned 1 last month, with her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher.

The entertainment star typically posts very little about her boys on social media, but a recent “All About My Mom” worksheet from her son was too hilarious not to show off.

The 36-year-old star posted a photo revealing what Isaiah thinks about her age, favorite food, eye color and favorite phrases.

Isaiah was correct on a few of the descriptors, like his mother’s first name and her hair and eye color, but was hilariously off-base when it came to her age and career.

“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” the star wrote on Instagram.

Isaiah adorably guessed that his mom was 70 years old and that her job was to “wash the laundry.”

When asked to name something his mother was good at, the boy replied, “folding laundry.”

Fans were delighted with the boy’s genuine answers, commenting that no matter how famous Underwood may be, to Isaiah, she is simply his mom.

“So sweet,” one fan commented. “To the rest of the world, you’re global country superstar Carrie Underwood. To Isaiah, you’re the bedtime storyteller and the one who keeps him in clean clothes. This is precious because he sees you for you.”

Country Living Magazine joked about Underwood’s ability to age so gracefully, writing, “Tomorrow’s headline: ‘How Carrie Underwood Makes 70 Look 30.'”

Underwood’s boys are familiar with their mom’s career as a vocal star, traveling with her during the “Cry Pretty” tour of 2019.

Underwood made it clear that while touring was important to her, keeping her family together was a higher priority, especially since baby Jacob was born earlier that same year.

Underwood has been open about her struggle with miscarriages, revealing that she had Jacob after a heartbreaking three miscarriages.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” Underwood said of her repeat miscarriages.

“Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’”

“And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

“And I got mad,” the star continued.

Her vulnerability is an encouragement to other women, reminding them that they are not alone.

