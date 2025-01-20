Moments after President Donald Trump said nothing can stop Americans who want to get the job done, Carrie Underwood did just that.

Underwood was introduced to sing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration on Monday, but instead there was a lengthy silence as all eyes watched one part of the Capitol Rotunda where technicians were working to play the music.

Whatever the glitch was, it could not be fixed.

“Underwood has to forge ahead a cappella as they can’t get the music track to work,” journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X.

“You know the words, help me out here,” Underwood said before performing the song with no accompaniment.

Underwood has to forge ahead a cappella as they can’t get the music track to work pic.twitter.com/xsDAFWTHPq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

As noted by the New York Post, the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club sang along, as did many in attendance.

According to USA Today, former President Joe Biden mouthed “great job” to Underwood before she crossed over to shake hands with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Prior to the event, Underwood had said she was honored to appear at Trump’s inauguration.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said in a statement.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she said.

Underwood’s response to a technical glitch came not long after Trump spoke about the ability of Americans to do whatever they set their minds to, according to Global News.

Now that is a flex. Imagine being so talented that when technology fails, you just go, “Fine, I’ll do it live!” and crush it a cappella in front of thousands. Carrie Underwood doesn’t need auto-tune; auto-tune probably takes notes from her. Also, let’s just appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/OjYd5yoCV6 — Johnny 2.0 (@johnny_ver_2) January 20, 2025

“If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve. Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am,” Trump said.

“I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do. In America, the impossible is what we do best,” he continued.

“We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun,” Trump said.

