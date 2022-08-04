Share
Lifestyle

Car's Electronic Handbrake Fails, Sends Vacationers Flying Into Lake

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2022 at 6:34pm
Share

The images from bucolic Cornwall make it appear that as Britain braces for another round of summer heat waves, a car decided to beat the heat by going swimming.

Sadly for the owner of the Ford Focus that ended up underwater on Tuesday, there was nothing so playful taking place.

But this time, it was not driver error, but the joys of technology that led to a dripping wet vehicle.

The car was parked at Whiteacres Holiday Park in Newquay, “was” being the operative word.

The driver set the electronic handbrake, which is increasingly more common in newer cars, as noted by the Daily Mail.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets

But some time after the handbrake was set, the car went rolling off in search of adventure or whatever else lay downhill.

Then came a call to a local garage because technology had not been a friend to the car’s owner.

Mechanics at Fourwinds Garage were summoned as the Focus sank beneath the ripples it made on its way down, according to Cornwall Live.

An employee at the garage who was not named said, “An unfortunate holidaymaker experienced an electronic handbrake fail. Fourwinds Garage were sent on behalf of the AA to fish the car out of the lake at Whiteacres Holiday Park with our Eastrac.”

Are cars so complex today that something always goes wrong?

“A faulty electronic handbrake caused the vehicle to roll,” the employee said, noting that if the car’s stiff upper lip was soggy, its owner’s was not.

“The owners were very good and calm about the situation and were grateful that no one was hurt.”

An electronic handbrake is essentially a button pushed inside the car that engages the brakes while the vehicle is parked.

Related:
Prayers Needed: Five Children Dead After Wrong-Way, Head-On Car Crash in Illinois

Because this is a system connected to all the other systems in the modern technological marvel that is a car, it is prone to issues the old brake set by hand is not.

The Mail cited low system voltage or an open fuse as common issues that cause an electronic handbrake to fail.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Car's Electronic Handbrake Fails, Sends Vacationers Flying Into Lake
Update: 80-Year-Old Shop Owner Absolutely Blasts CA Politicians After Fending Off Robbers with Shotgun
Senate Democrats Are So Worried About a Trump 2024 Win That They Just Proposed Bill to Thwart His Plans
Watters: Pelosi Trial Blatantly Rigged - 'Papa Paulie P' Was Plastered on Something
Nancy Pelosi Claims the International Incident Sparked by Her Taiwan Trip Was the Result of Sexism
See more...

Conversation