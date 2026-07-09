Cars Kill More People Per Year Than Guns, According to Inconvenient Data Liberals Won't Like

We’re not asking for a ban. We’re just asking for common-sense car control.

These are words uttered by no Democrat, ever, as far as I could tell. If they did utter them, rest assured they’d spend the better part of several news cycles trying to retcon the remarks so that they didn’t say what they really did. Remember Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her farting cows? Well, not if AOC or her media team can help it. That’s how it goes.

Now, quick: Replace the word “car” with “gun” and see how many times you’ve heard it from Democrats — and even an errant Republican.

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