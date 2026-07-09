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The left would have you believe guns are the leading cause of death in some demographic groups, but the hard numbers tell a different story.
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The left would have you believe guns are the leading cause of death in some demographic groups, but the hard numbers tell a different story. (tillsonburg - stock photo / Getty Images)

Cars Kill More People Per Year Than Guns, According to Inconvenient Data Liberals Won't Like

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 9, 2026 at 1:16pm
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We’re not asking for a ban. We’re just asking for common-sense car control.

These are words uttered by no Democrat, ever, as far as I could tell. If they did utter them, rest assured they’d spend the better part of several news cycles trying to retcon the remarks so that they didn’t say what they really did. Remember Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her farting cows? Well, not if AOC or her media team can help it. That’s how it goes.

Now, quick: Replace the word “car” with “gun” and see how many times you’ve heard it from Democrats — and even an errant Republican.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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