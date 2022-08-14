Share
Cartel Imposes Curfew on Border City, Threatens to Purge Anyone Caught After Dark

 By Michael Austin  August 14, 2022 at 11:11am
The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) threatened mass violence in Northern Baja, California, on Friday.

A message sent out from the cartel warned of the oncoming violence and demanded the government free captured members of the cartel.

“Be warned. As of Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 3 a.m. we’re going to create mayhem so the (expletive) government frees our people. We’re the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt good people but it’s best they don’t go outside, we’re going to attack anyone we see on the streets on these days,” the cartel warned, according to KSWB-TV.

What followed was indeed mass violence.

According to KSWB-TV, the cartel reportedly set fire to over a dozen vehicles at heavily trafficked intersections in Tijuana.

Most of Tijuana appeared to be shut down, with many businesses and restaurants appearing to be completely empty.

The U.S. consulate in Tijuana then sent out a message revealing it was aware of the vehicle fires and police activity in various Mexican cities, including Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tacate.

“U.S. Government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the consulate said.

A second message from the consulate urged U.S. citizens to “avoid the area,” “seek secure shelter, if in the area,” “monitor local media for updates,” “be aware of your surroundings” and “notify friends and family of your safety.”

The CJNG is one of Mexico’s two largest cartels, the other being the Sinaloa Cartel. According to foreign policy expert Vanda Felbab-Brown, these two cartels rule over “large segments of Mexico’s people, territory and economy.”

Writing for the Brookings Institute, Felbab-Brown noted that the CJNG’s weapons “mostly outmatch” those of the Mexican police and National Guard. The group remains largely unmolested by the Mexican government thanks to intimidation and corruption, according to Felbab-Brown.


Essentially, the CJNG is often allowed to do as it pleases within its territories, including those in Baja, California.

Many U.S. citizens could potentially be caught in the new Cartel-led curfew.

According to a 2020 report from The San Diego Union-Tribune, as many as 1.5 million U.S. citizens are permanent residents of Mexico.

About 15,000 live only 20 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border and “many have put down roots in Baja California’s coastal cities.”

All those in Baja, California, Mexican or U.S. citizens, could be caught up in the cartel’s curfew.

Conversation