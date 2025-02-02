The Cartels Adopted Dangerous Technology to Outsmart Biden Officials - Now Trump's Sending in the Military

President Donald Trump is taking unprecedented actions to close the border and deal with the security issues that our current immigration system presents.

That includes designating cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” since the syndicates “constitute a national-security threat beyond that posed by traditional organized crime.”

But since the cartels were allowed to flourish under the administration of President Joe Biden, the Trump border security team may be facing far more sophisticated criminal enterprises than they would have confronted four years ago.

One report from NewsNation published in October revealed that Mexican drug cartels are now known to be using electronic signal jammers to block American drones that monitor the border.

An alert sent to all Border Patrol officials across the southern border said that Cartel del Noreste members are using signal jammers, which can be stationary devices or mounted on gunlike tools.

They can detect unmanned aircraft, intercept the signal between the drone and the operator, and then cause the drone to crash or improperly function.

In essence, the signal jammers crowd out the connection between the aircraft and the remote pilot.

Brandon Judd, the president of the Border Patrol Union, warned NewsNation that the cartels are using more upgraded technology than the United States.

But signal jammers actually have been used by criminals around the world.

Will Tanner, a commentator and attorney who writes about the decline of South Africa and other African nations over the decades since decolonization, wrote in one viral X thread that signal jammers are used in attacks against white farmers in isolated areas so that they cannot call for help.

“As most know by now, farm attacks against Boers are utterly horrific and generally encouraged by the South African government,” Tanner wrote.

One South African he interviewed detailed how the devices are used by violent actors in “hijackings, cash-in transfer heists, home invasions, and farm attacks.”

The devices work by “blocking all incoming and outgoing signals from everything from cell phones to radios to even some security cameras in a range of 25 to 100 meters.”

“The reason they use them for farm attacks is that a lot of farmers are out of the community safety initiative and they rely on radios to be able to call for help to one another, to come and assist,” the interviewee added.

Tanner then noted that America is in a “far better spot than South Africa” but still shares some commonalities with the former apartheid state, primarily a government which turns a blind eye to certain criminal behavior because of identity politics.

In the case of the Biden administration, that includes allowing unfettered illegal immigration, and even the failure to confront cartels and gangs that have experience with signal jammers and similarly malicious technology.

“Though we’re yet to see the combination of stomach-churning brutality and home invasions that are South African farm attacks, we do have all the elements,” Tanner cautioned, noting that gangs like MS-13 now have known presences in the United States.

Trump has only recently started to deploy the military to the southern border. The nation does not yet know the extent to which our armed forces will see conflict with the cartels.

But leaving the cartels alone for four years to enrich themselves and upgrade their technology will certainly present newfound challenges.

