Carville's Trump 'Collapse' Prediction Never Came – Now He Wants to Nuke the System to Stop Him

Much has happened as we approach the autumn of President Donald Trump’s first year in his second term in office.

Much, too, has changed regarding how Democrats believe they should deal with Trump and what they believe will happen to his administration.

Enter longtime strategist James Carville. In February, Carville told Mediaite’s Dan Abrams, “I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse and particularly a collapse in public opinion.”

Well, that obviously did not happen. Certainly, the president has not made good on every last campaign promise from 2024, but Carville’s prediction was not even remotely true in the most generous interpretation of his comment.

He was just wrong about it.

Now, Carville has changed his tone.

He went from believing in a collapse in February to looking ahead to 2028 and the ways Democrats can totally nuke the government to take control.

🚨NEW: James Carville calls on Dems to “save democracy” — by rigging system🚨 “If the Democrats win the presidency, the Senate and the House in 2028 … they are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states.” “The Constitution gives… pic.twitter.com/L7GBsbGHTU — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 6, 2025

“They [Democrats] are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states,” he said, adding that redistricting needed to happen as well.

“And they may have to expand the [Supreme] Court to 13 members,” he said.

Although Carville said that while each of these proposals on their own wouldn’t be good, doing them all together is necessary.

His reason was one we typically here from Democrats in justifying any action against Trump: “If you want to save democracy, I think you’ve got to do all of those things,” he concluded.

Carville went from thinking the Trump administration was basically done in February to saying in his August remarks that Democrats are going to have to make radical changes in government to secure control.

Notably, all of Carville’s positions are predicated on Democrats regaining both the presidency and Congress in 2028, a challenge in its own right.

Democrats don’t need to focus on court-packing or creating more states. If they actually want to win an election, they need to address their toxic brand.

This is not the party of former President Andrew Jackson, the rough-and-ready people’s president, who was once hailed as the savior of New Orleans for his role as a general in the War of 1812.

Nor is it the party of former President Franklin Roosevelt, who led the country during the Great Depression and the Second World War.

This is a party without leadership at all, whose only real position can be summed up as “orange man bad.”

There is no future to look ahead to under Democrats that maximizes prosperity and ensures freedom for the American people.

It’s just a screeching mess of degeneracy, godlessness, child mutilation, and race-baiting.

If Carville really wants his party to start winning again, he needs to encourage Democrats to stop looking at Trump and stop looking at changing the system.

Start looking in the mirror.

