Case of Missing Kansas Women Takes Dark Turn as Four People Are Arrested on Murder Charges

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2024 at 10:15am
Four people were arrested Saturday in connection with the disappearance of two Kansas women in late March.

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were arrested Saturday in Oklahoma, according to KVII-TV.

All four were locked up in the Texas County Jail on two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

“Based on information and evidence obtained during the course of the investigation, we believe it was appropriate to charge all four suspects with murder,” Hunter McKee, a representative of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley went missing on March 30. Kelley’s mother, Kalie Dalbey, posted on social media that her daughter had died.

Also, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the “endangered missing advisory” for the women.

The women had been traveling into Oklahoma to pick up Butler’s children, but never arrived.

Will there be justice done for these two women?

Adams was the grandmother of Butler’s children, according to KFOR-TV, which reported that Cullum was her boyfriend.

KFOR reported that at the time Butler disappeared, Adams had custody of Butler’s children.

Kelley was with Butler because she supervised Butler’s visits with her children, according to the New York Post.

NewsNation reported that police believe the women were shot and that blood was found near the Eva, Oklahoma, site where the car in which they were riding was recovered.

NewsNation said that Butler and the father of her children were in a custody dispute and that in March, Butler filed for more visitation time with the children and was also seeking full custody of them.

Despite the arrests and the charges, Butler and Kelley’s remains have not been found.

“The OSBI and local law enforcement are still currently working to locate the two victims,”  the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, according to NBC.

“We are still telling everybody in that area that if you know anything or have any additional information to please contact us,” McKee said, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
