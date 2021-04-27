Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Cashing In: Adam Schiff Lands Deal for Book About Impeaching Trump

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks about the impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 15, 2020.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks about the impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 15, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 27, 2021 at 12:52pm
Mewe Share P Share

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has landed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish a book about former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

The book, titled “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” is set to be published on Oct. 26.

According to a release shared with Politico, the California Democrat’s book will blame the Republican Party for what he describes as Trump’s ” destructive immorality” while in office.

“For all his cynicism and shrewdness, Trump could not have come so close to succeeding if his party had stood up to him, if good people hadn’t been silent, or worse, allowed themselves to become complicit,” Schiff says in the release.

“I wanted to relate the private struggles, the triumphs of courage, but more often, the slow surrender of people I worked with and admired to the shameful immorality of a president who could not be trusted.”

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

The congressman tweeted about the book Tuesday.

“I wanted to explain my journey from prosecutor to congressman with a reputation for bipartisanship, to liberal lightning rod, scourge of the right and archenemy of a president,” Schiff said.

“What it was like leading the impeachment of a president. And why our democracy became endangered.”

Schiff led the first impeachment of Trump, which stemmed from a whistleblower report about a July 25, 2019, phone call between the president and his Ukraine counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate allegations of corruption involving Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was paid to serve on the board of the energy company Burisma Holdings while his father served as vice president.

According to a transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump mentioned to Zelensky that the elder Biden had intervened to stop a prosecutor from looking into the matter.

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard: Schiff and Big Tech 'Oligarchs' Are Much More Dangerous Than Capitol Mob

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” he said. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. … It sounds horrible to me.”

In 2018, Joe Biden recounted an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he pressured then-President Petro Poroshenko to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or not receive $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Calls for Trump’s impeachment intensified after The Washington Post reported his call was linked to a decision to temporarily withhold about $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

Do you think Schiff was in it for the publicity?

During the impeachment inquiry, connections between Schiff and the whistleblower were threaded through the controversy.

It was revealed in October 2019 that the individual who alleged improper conduct during the call had contacted Schiff’s committee prior to filing his complaint.

Under Schiff’s leadership, the House impeached Trump for the first time in December 2019. He would be impeached a second time in January over his comments before the Capitol incursion.

“In ‘Midnight in Washington,’ Schiff argues that the Trump presidency has so weakened our institutions and compromised the Republican Party that the peril will last for years, requiring unprecedented vigilance against the growing and dangerous appeal of authoritarianism,” the book’s description reads.

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted that the book should be “interesting” given the congressman’s actions during the impeachment effort.

“Schiff ran a uniquely dishonest and non-transparent impeachment process specifically designed to shut out legitimate questions about Biden family corruption, so this book should be interesting,” Hemingway tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Residents Outraged as Scientists Prepare to Release 500 Million Genetically Modified Mosquitos Into the Wild
Cashing In: Adam Schiff Lands Deal for Book About Impeaching Trump
Governors Unhappy as Biden Gives Them the Cold Shoulder, Places Cuomo in Charge
Washington Post Comes Under Fire for Discontinuing Biden Fact-Checking Database
Victory in Louisiana Special Congressional Election Guaranteed to Go to Democrat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×