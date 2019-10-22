If there is some sort of vast left-wing conspiracy out there, let me give them a protip: Put out a cheat sheet on which draconian immigration policies are President Donald Trump’s and which were President Barack Obama’s.

I say this because there seems to be a deficiency of knowledge regarding who enacted the very things that bring out the outrage among the left.

The most obvious example is the infamous “children in cages” photograph. That was circulated around Twitter for days — weeks, even — last year until it became evident that it was from 2014 when the president was very much not Donald Trump.

If there was a memo that circulated around the halls of the vast left-wing conspiracy — no doubt mimeographed because Xeroxes and PDFs take jobs away from hardworking Americans — it didn’t reach the office of Joaquin Castro, a representative from Texas and one of the most prominent members of the Democrat caucus.

Or, at least, it didn’t reach his office before he embarrassed himself in front of the American people in the form of a story from The Associated Press.

TRENDING: Castro Blasts Trump for Adopting Out Migrant Kids, but It Was Actually Obama

The AP’s story focuses on the case of Alexa Ramos, who was separated from her mother Araceli for 15 months after they were arrested by Customs and Border Protection for trying to illegally enter the country.

See if you can spot the bias in this paragraph: “It took 28 minutes for a judge in a rural courthouse near Lake Michigan to grant Alexa’s foster parents, Sherri and Kory Barr, temporary guardianship. Alexa’s mother and the little girl’s immigration attorney were not even notified about the proceedings.”

I’m halfway surprised they didn’t make any “My Cousin Vinny” references or suggest that Sherri and Kory’s relative, Uncle Jethro, had also gone hunting for wild nutria in the field just over that there hill with the judge, and bagged him some record catches for Yoknapatawpha County.

But I digress because nobody seemed to pay attention to the paragraph just before that.

Do you think that people should be arrested for illegal immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (874 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

“Alexa’s case began in November 2015 under the Obama administration, years before Trump’s family-separation policy rolled out. Her 15-month separation from her mother exposes the fragile legal standing of children under the care of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and a flawed, piecemeal system that can change the course of a child’s life.”

So let’s look at Joaquin Castro’s take on this:

The Trump Administration intentionally separated kids from their parents and then put the kids up for adoption — permanently separating them. This is a human rights violation committed by the United States government. https://t.co/DGeV0Na4WG — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) October 19, 2019

“The Trump Administration intentionally separated kids from their parents and then put the kids up for adoption — permanently separating them,” Castro tweeted.

RELATED: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Lavish House of Horrors: Life-Size Dolls, Porn and More

“This is a human rights violation committed by the United States government.”

Horrible! Terrible! Awful! And, um, committed to nothing resembling truth, considering this all began during the Obama administration.

So, what’s the reason the migrant decided to come to the United States? Asylum based on credible fear?

“In El Salvador, Ramos might earn $5 a day selling clothes or waitressing. In the U.S., she could earn more than that in an hour. Ramos yearned for a new beginning,” the AP reported.

“It took less than an hour for her hopes to shatter. The border agent screening her records spotted a red flag: She was a criminal, he said, charged in El Salvador. Alexa, crying, was pulled from her mother’s arms.”

So, let’s get this straight. Ramos’ hopes were in that asylum law, crafted so that individuals who needed to settle in a new country because of a credible fear of persecution could settle in that country.

But that isn’t what people are concerned with.

Take, for instance, this statement from U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw during a lawsuit about family separations.

“And the reality is that for every parent who is not located, there will be a permanent orphaned child, and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration,” she said.

But the issue is that there’s a permanent problem created by every parent who thinks that bringing their child to the U.S. border is a good idea. And why do people think it’s a good idea? Because, obviously, people succeed at getting themselves across; people succeed through methods like hiring human smugglers or something similar.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.