Catastrophe of Justice: Black Man Acquitted of Stabbing After Prosecution Says White Victim Used 'the N-Word'

Forget China, Russia, or any of America’s alleged foreign adversaries. The greatest twofold danger to the United States originates from within.

In government, the threat comes, first and foremost, from the military-industrial complex, which enriches itself in endless war. In politics, education, culture, criminal justice, and every other area that reflects a society’s values, the threat comes from the woke-industrial complex, which uses Marxism-inspired identity politics to attack Christianity by inverting truth.

For instance, according to The Oregonian, a jury in Portland, Oregon, acquitted 43-year-old Gary Edwards, a black man, of second-degree assault for knifing 43-year-old Gregory Howard Jr., a white man, because security officers’ body cameras later captured Howard using a racial slur.

Surely there must be another reason, right? Surely the jury heard evidence that called into question who actually initiated the violent confrontation, right?

Incredibly, no. The facts remain largely undisputed.

On July 7, Howard sat on a bench at one of Portland’s light rail stops. Edwards approached from behind with a knife. The two scuffled, and Edwards stabbed Howard in the shoulder. Cameras caught the entire altercation.

In court, Edwards testified to what the video showed: he stabbed Howard. The black defendant, however, claimed that Howard used the racial slur before the confrontation, which the white victim denied.

Ironically, of course, it makes no difference whether Howard used the slur before or after the attack. Under law, Edwards committed a crime, and Howard did not.

As one might expect, users on the social media platform X reacted with outrage.

“This type of dystopian justification for violence is completely insane,” one user wrote.

Portland Oregon jury acquitted a homeless black man for stabbing a white man who used a racial slur after he was attacked. Using the slur as justification for the attack. This type of dystopian justification for violence is completely insane. 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/yNXOsv0LoE — TheSimulatedPatriot (@the_simulated) December 7, 2025

Another user rightly blamed the judge for permitting the farce. After all, the judge could have excluded evidence of what Howard said as immaterial.

“Judge should be removed from bench for even allowing this highly prejudicial & irrelevant evidence that put a mentally ill lunatic back on the streets,” one user wrote.

WTAF? Victim says a “mean” word AFTER he’s stabbed, so PORTLAND jury acquits madman who stabbed him. Judge should be removed from bench for even allowing this highly prejudicial & irrelevant evidence that put a mentally ill lunatic back on the streets.https://t.co/viu7yCs2mm — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, another user rightly blamed “leftists/communists” for “ruining our justice and law enforcement systems.”

The leftists/communists are ruining our justice and law enforcement systems. We no longer have justice, we have appeasement. We no longer have law enforcement, we political pandering and cowardly approaches to keeping out of trouble. Our communities are failing from this garbage. — Chris Piehota (@chrispiehota) December 6, 2025

Indeed, blaming “leftists/communists” makes total sense.

After all, Marxists have always regarded Christianity as the primary obstacle to their ascendancy. Because Christianity teaches that each individual soul has value, Marxists must obliterate the individual altogether by consigning him or her to a group defined, for instance, by skin color or some other irrelevant quality.

While conservatives slept, liberals planted this toxic, identity-based worldview in schools and elsewhere decades ago. It has now borne the intended fruit.

It was one thing when that deranged worldview infected campuses only. But now that it has consumed the criminal-justice system — now that a racial slur excuses a knife attack and judges put violent criminals back on the streets because of a victim’s words — one wonders how long it will take for exasperated citizens to demand the destruction of all woke-infested institutions and, if necessary, to carry out that destruction themselves.

