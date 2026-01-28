Share
Former President Barack Obama completely mischaracterized the situation in Minneapolis.
Did You Catch the Fatal Flaw in Obama's Comments on the Pretti Death? It's a Whopper That Even He Can't Get Away With

 By Samuel Short and    January 28, 2026 at 4:33pm
Saturday’s fatal of shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has prompted former President Barack Obama to weigh in.

His statement speaks volumes to his bias in favor of Democratic leadership in that state, despite their seemingly boundless incompetence.

On Sunday, Obama shared a letter from his official account on social media platform X, where he completely misrepresented who needs to work with whom.

“Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety,” the president wrote.

“That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite.

“For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city.”

The president added in another sentence, “I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals.”

Obama has this completely backward.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been the ones unwilling to work constructively with the Trump administration.

On Jan. 6 and 7, Walz referred to his situation as a “war” with the federal government.

Frey bluntly and profanely told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis.

Fortunately, some progress has been made since Obama’s message. The Hill reported Monday that President Donald Trump and Walz had what the president called a “very good call.”

“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future.”

News of that call was followed by ICE Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino’s withdrawal from Minnesota, with “border czar” Tom Homan stepping in.

One would say Obama’s advice was taken, but again, note who the former president puts the onus on: Trump.

Conservatives are expected to be the adults.

Trump is expected to cross the aisle and calm down the children throwing a temper tantrum.

Obama is inadvertently admitting is party is full of overgrown babies who need real adults to step in and soothe them when things aren’t going their way.

Conversation