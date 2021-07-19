Path 27
Op-Ed
Migrants are accounted for and processed by Border Patrol officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on July 1, 2021, in Roma, Texas.
Op-Ed
Migrants are accounted for and processed by Border Patrol officers after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on July 1, 2021, in Roma, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

'Catch and Release' Defies Common Sense

Constantinos E. Scaros July 19, 2021 at 12:47pm
Path 27

Various members of Congress have strongly criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies, particularly at our southern border, insisting that less than 25 percent of what I call PHIs (persons here illegally) who are released follow through on their promise to appear for a hearing at a later date.

The only surprise about that statistic is: Why would anyone expect otherwise?

With rare exceptions, adults and older children who enter the United States without authorization understand that what they’re doing is illegal. They don’t waltz across the border nonchalantly; they’re often guided in the dark of night through rough terrain by smugglers commonly known as “coyotes.”

Certainly, they don’t think that’s the process for doing things on the up and up.

Accordingly, if PHIs are consciously breaking the law, what makes anyone think that they’d suddenly develop a strong appreciation for it and comply with Border Patrol’s directives to reappear for a hearing? That’s almost as absurd as not understanding why there’s been a dramatic surge in illegal border crossings since Joe Biden became president.

Trending:
Reporter Looks at Group Protesting Police and Then Those There to Support Law Enforcement, Has 'Surreal' Moment of Realization

There are two types of PHIs: 1) those who enter the United States illegally to begin with, and 2) those who enter legally but become illegal once they overstay their allotted time.

The ones in the latter category sometimes have no idea they’re doing anything wrong. In my book “Stop Calling Them ‘Immigrants,'” I point to examples of persons who think that a four-year window during which they can visit the United States for 90 days is the same thing as permission to visit for four years.

Others who enter on student visas sincerely believe that if they drop out of school, they are still here legally while they search for another school, or for a job.

The border jumpers, though, know exactly what they’re doing. They are far less respectful of rules and regulations, and they’ve been committing transnational trespass in greater frequency since Biden became president.

Do the Biden administration's immigration policies make any sense?

There’s not much nuance to them; it’s very cut-and-dried: The United States turned away from a president who imposed draconian measures at times in hope of eliminating illegal entry and stay and instead elected one who is no more intimidating than a frail, elderly substitute teacher monitoring a class of rambunctious high school toughs.

What a chilling effect Trump’s election in 2016 must have had on the psyches of those in the business of smuggling weapons, drugs and humans across our borders, and what an unbelievable feeling of euphoria they must have experienced when Biden was declared the winner in 2020. It gave them a new lease on their criminal lives.

Biden’s move to replace the legally and factually accurate term “illegal alien” with “undocumented noncitizen” speaks volumes about his lackadaisical approach to illegal entry and stay as compared to his immediate predecessor.

“Undocumented” implies a formality that has yet to be completed, such as being issued a hotel room key card in order to access the gym, or a student ID card to get a 20 percent discount at the college bookstore. The difference is that hotel guests and college students are entitled to such amenities, whereas PHIs have no right to be here.

Many pretend to be offended by the term “illegal alien” because, they claim: 1) there’s no such thing as an “illegal” person, and 2) “alien” is an insulting word (never mind that it was part of the American lexicon for more than a century before Star Trek and Star Wars were ever created).

Related:
Cal Thomas: There Are 3 Levels of Dishonesty: Lies, Damned Lies and Whatever Kamala Harris Says

That’s exactly why PHI – person here illegally – works just fine. It refers not to a person being illegal, but to an act, and doesn’t mention the word alien at all. Show me a person who objects to using PHI, and I’ll show you someone who’s bent on labeling all foreign-born persons as “immigrants” in order to blur the lines to the point that border integrity is altogether forgotten.

In what universe does one expect illegal entry and stay to subside when any attempts to curb it rely on the honor system?

Surely, the ancient saying that there is “no honor among thieves” can be extended to apply to trespassers and their trafficking travel agents too.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Constantinos E. Scaros
Constantinos E. (“Dino”) Scaros, JD, Ph.D., is a presidential historian, educator, attorney, newspaper editor and columnist, and political analyst. He is also the author of several books covering many contemporary issues, most recently "How to Talk Politics without Arguing," "Trumped-Up Charges!" and "Stop Calling Them 'Immigrants.'" Follow him at www.listentodino.com.




loading
'Catch and Release' Defies Common Sense
All Conversations Should Begin with: 'I Think I'm Right, But I Could Be Wrong'
Here's the Truth About What Was Really Happening Among the Colonists During the American Revolution
Court Redefines 'Knowingly,' Suspends Giuliani's Law License
Trump Supporters Are in a Cult? Just the Opposite
See more...

Conversation