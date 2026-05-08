Did You Catch It? Trump's Nat'l Day of Prayer Message Said Something Vital That No Other Day of Prayer Message Ever Said

President Donald Trump, in his National Day of Prayer message released Wednesday, celebrated the “entire Western experience,” which he argued is grounded in faith in God.

Making such an appeal to the preeminence of the Western tradition in a National Day of Prayer statement appears to be unique to this president, at least in the last 50 years, according to an AI review using Grok.

In this year’s presidential message, Trump said, “From the cradles of civilization in the ancient world to the Christian empires of medieval Europe and the miraculous founding of our own Nation, the entire Western experience has been connected by a golden thread of devotion to God.”

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