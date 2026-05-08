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President Donald Trump's message on the National Day of Prayer celebrated the "entire Western experience," which he said is is grounded in faith in God.
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President Donald Trump's message on the National Day of Prayer celebrated the "entire Western experience," which he said is is grounded in faith in God. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Did You Catch It? Trump's Nat'l Day of Prayer Message Said Something Vital That No Other Day of Prayer Message Ever Said

 By Randy DeSoto  May 8, 2026 at 3:19pm
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President Donald Trump, in his National Day of Prayer message released Wednesday, celebrated the “entire Western experience,” which he argued is grounded in faith in God.

Making such an appeal to the preeminence of the Western tradition in a National Day of Prayer statement appears to be unique to this president, at least in the last 50 years, according to an AI review using Grok.

In this year’s presidential message, Trump said, “From the cradles of civilization in the ancient world to the Christian empires of medieval Europe and the miraculous founding of our own Nation, the entire Western experience has been connected by a golden thread of devotion to God.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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