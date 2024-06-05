Catherine, Princess of Wales, is making progress in her fight against cancer, but her future as a working member of the royal family remains uncertain, according to new reports.

The last official word on Kate’s condition came when the royal family announced that she would not be present at the June 15 Trooping the Color ceremony, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

A report in Us magazine, while upbeat about Kate’s survival, cast doubt that the schedule of appearances she maintained prior to surgery and a cancer diagnosis will be resumed, suggesting it could be this fall or next year before she returns to the public eye.

Kate’s and her advisers are “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” an unnamed source told Us.

“She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before,” the source said.

“Her role may look very different. She’s looking at what it will shape into.”

Us reported that Kate has been up and about in recent weeks.

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She’s been an active parent,” one source said.

“Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick, and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about,” another source said.

The Palace said she will return when she does.

“We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors,” the Palace told Us.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that if Kate will not return to work by fall, he expects an announcement will be made.

“I hope [by then we] would have heard when it is appropriate from Kensington Palace because lessons should’ve been learned from what happened earlier,” he said, referring to conspiracy theories about her that spouted after she was not seen for weeks earlier this year.

Wishing HRH Catherine, the Princess of Wales, well on her recovery from Cancer treatment. I so miss her smile ❤️💕 #IStandWithCatherine #PrincessofWales #TeamWales pic.twitter.com/s23mDFZ6o0 — Graham (@grahamjenkins64) June 4, 2024

“If you’re not told at all, and months pass, there’s clearly speculation, and that could happen again. So I’m sure that it will be handled differently,” he said.

Positive news about Kate came from another source, with a report in Vanity Fair claiming that Kate has “turned a corner” in her chemotherapy treatment.

“There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry. It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the green light from her medical team. But she will 100 percent be coming back to work, of that there is no question,” the source who was not named said.

