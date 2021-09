Catholic Charities Official Invites Biden to Witness Border Crisis in Person

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas invited President Joe Biden to witness the migrant crisis for what would be his first trip to the southern border as president.

Thousands of migrants resorted to staying in dangerous tent cities in Mexican border towns after the Migrant Protection Protocols were implemented in 2019 and the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to repeal the policy, Catholic Charities Executive Director Norma Pimentel said in an Op-Ed on Monday for The Washington Post.

Pimentel asked Biden to visit the Rio Grande Valley and negotiate with Mexican officials to secure more humane conditions for the migrants.

She appealed to the president’s Catholic faith to provide humanitarian assistance to the migrants.

“I invite you to come and see for yourself, as your wife did in 2019, what is happening on the border,” Pimentel wrote.

“There are many layers to the immigration realities behind the strident political rhetoric that dominates and obscures the issue today,” she said.

“But we must find ways to counter what Pope Francis calls a ‘globalization of indifference.’”

Migrant families have lived in the camps for up to two years as they have awaited decisions on their immigration cases, according to Pimentel.

The camps are affected by extreme heat and intermittent rain that turns the ground into thick mud and floods tents.

Is Biden at fault for the current situation at the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (330 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We must not make children live for months in rain-logged tents,” Pimentel wrote.

To make matters worse, she added, drug cartels plague the border towns with violence.

“We cannot abandon [migrant children] to communities where their mothers are afraid to let them use the bathroom at night for fear they might encounter a gang member or be assaulted.”

Pimentel asked Biden to consider allowing the migrants into the U.S. on humanitarian parole.

She also suggested the president could work with Mexican officials to allow the U.S. Agency for International Development to donate food, medical attention and housing for the migrants waiting at the border.

An estimated 5,000 migrants are staying at a makeshift camp in Reynosa, Mexico, near McAllen, Texas, according to Pimentel.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.