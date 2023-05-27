Share
Catholic Group Announces Massive Action Against LA Dodgers After Team Invites Anti-Christian 'Hate Group'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 27, 2023 at 7:05am
The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t get away scot-free for spitting in the face of Catholic baseball fans.

A major Catholic advocacy group is launching a $1 million campaign to promote a boycott of the team after the Dodgers honored an anti-Catholic hate group that uses the clothing of nuns for drag costumes.

Brian Burch of CatholicVote explained his organization’s reasoning in a Thursday letter to the franchise, according to Fox News.

The Dodgers invited, disinvited, and then re-invited (at the behest of leftist activists) the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s pro-LGBT “Pride Night” event earlier this month.

The group uses imagery of Catholic nuns and even Christ himself for sexualized drag performances — an act insulting to Catholics and all Christians.

“We wrote to you last week with a reasonable ask: Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group,” Burch told the team in the letter.

“There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics.”

“Because of your decision to refuse to extend even a gesture of courtesy, we have announced the launch of a $1 million multi-channel ad campaign that will begin next week.”

“The goal of this campaign is simple: to urge all people of goodwill to express their opposition to your celebration of anti-Catholic bigotry and mockery.”

Should Christian Dodgers fans boycott the team?

“You have left us with no choice.”

Burch informed the team that the ads calling out the Dodgers would be featured in the area of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The leader of the organization urged the Dodgers’ administration to meet with representatives of the Catholic community, including nuns — an offer the team had proved willing to offer to the LGBT community.

The Dodgers appeared to respond to the nascent Christian boycott of the franchise by scheduling a Christian Faith and Family Day.

Three-time Cy Young Award-winning Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw — himself a Christian — promoted the event on his Twitter feed.

However, the political timing of the event isn’t distracting Catholic leaders from the act of anti-Catholicism the club intends to feature.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will receive a Community Hero award from the Dodgers during the team’s LGBT event, according to The New York Times.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




