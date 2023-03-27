Catholic Officials Investigating After 'Possible Eucharistic Miracle' at US Church

A report of what’s being called a “possible Eucharistic Miracle” at a Roman Catholic Church in Connecticut is being investigated by the Archdiocese of Hartford.

On March 5, at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston, Rev. Joseph Crowley said that during communion, the number of hosts — consecrated bread — being handed out increased, according to WFSB.

“What happened is Our Lord multiplied himself,” Crowley said.

“We really do celebrate the life, death, resurrection of Jesus Christ and the altar, that the Eucharist really is the body soul and divinity of Jesus Christ and that all things are possible with God,” Crowley said.

On March 5, Crowley told those at the Mass what had taken place that day.

“We had something happen. It’s hard to say, actually. God provides, and it’s funny how God provides, and sometimes it comes in a weird way, in a mystical way, in a strange way,” he said.







“One of our Eucharistic ministers was running out of hosts, yet they didn’t, and suddenly there were more hosts in the ciborium. God duplicated himself in the ciborium,” he said.

Crowley said the incident was a sign of the power of God.

“God provides. It’s strange how God does that. And it happened, and it was noted by one of our Eucharistic ministers that was giving out communion to you guys today.

“It’s really, really cool when God does these things, and it’s really, really cool when we realize what he’s done, and it just happened today. Very powerful, very awesome, very real, very shocking. But also, it happens, and today it happened,” he said.

“They were running out of hosts, and all of a sudden more hosts were there. So today not only did we have the miracle of the Eucharist, we actually had a bigger miracle. It’s pretty cool,” the priest said.

In his March 12 homily, Crowley noted that “sometimes, you know, we go through our lives, we go through faith, we go through our situations where God seems so removed, so hidden … not part of our everyday moment because we don’t see him. We don’t know Him.”

“It’s sometimes hard to see a God that seems to be so hidden, but yet he knows every moment, every minute of our lives,” he said.

“I think Our Lord gave us one of the best moments of reflection for this Lent about himself, about the Eucharist,” he said.

“This was one of those moments where God showed up in a very powerful, powerful way here. Pretty cool,” Crowley said, according to WFSB.

“It’s just so beautiful,” Shaina Pia of nearby Stratford, Connecticut, who grew up in the church, said.

“God has been working so many miracles in our lives lately,” she said.

“I think this is just a beautiful reminder from God during times that are challenging there’s always good in the world and that God is always present and with us.”

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that God would come like he did in the manger of Bethlehem so long ago, come to a small little mighty humble town like this and make his presence real to all of us. He always does in Eucharist, but in this particular miracle especially,” Pia said,

According to the Catholic News Agency, there have been 152 documented Eucharistic Miracles.

