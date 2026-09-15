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Catholic Parents Wouldn't Call Their Daughter a Boy, So Now Massachusetts Has Kidnapped Her for Hormone Therapy

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 15, 2026 at 3:30am
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Joseph and Arlene Kutzko would not tell their daughter she was a boy.

Massachusetts took her anyway.

The Roman Catholic couple said that staff at Algonquin Regional High School in Southborough began socially transitioning Sophie without telling them, Fox News Radio’s Lighthouse Faith reported.

In December 2024, when she was 15, the Department of Children and Families removed her from the house. The stated reason was that her parents would not recognize her as male.

Physical abuse claims against Joseph were later called unfounded. That did not return the girl.

A permanent restraining order followed. DCF cut contact after the Kutzkos still refused a male name and pronouns.

Sophie is now 17. Her parents said the state housed her in a boys’ dormitory, kept her from Sunday Mass, and put her on birth control and psychiatric drugs.

Officials are now asking a court for high-dose testosterone.

The family wants her home and a full psychological evaluation first. Their attorney, Vernadette Broyles, is also pushing Congress to stop states from branding a parent’s refusal to “affirm” as child abuse.

The commentary account Gunther Eagleman circulated the same story: school starts it in secret, child services finishes it, and the parents become the suspects.

This is not a custody fight over a broken arm. It is a fight over who owns the child.

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The modern left answers: the state. Schools may hide a new identity from mom and dad. Agencies may treat Catholic stubbornness as harm. Courts may then green-light drugs that sterilize a healthy girl.

That mix is what people mean when they say “woke communism.”

Subjective identity is sacred. Parental authority is optional. The bureaucracy is the parent of last resort and first resort, if the family will not chant the script.

Massachusetts is not a rogue state. It is a preview.

Other blue states already run secret social transition policies. If Democrats take the House, the Senate, the White House, and a packed Court in the next few cycles, the Kutzko file becomes a template.

Loving parents will be told their faith is the danger. The girl will be told the state is the refuge. Mutilation will be called healthcare.

A republic that lets a counselor outrank a mother has stopped believing in the family.

Sophie is still a minor. Her parents are still her parents. The government of Massachusetts is acting as if neither fact matters.

Return the girl. Then change the law so the next family does not have to learn this on a podcast.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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