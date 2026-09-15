Catholic Parents Wouldn't Call Their Daughter a Boy, So Now Massachusetts Has Kidnapped Her for Hormone Therapy

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko would not tell their daughter she was a boy.

Massachusetts took her anyway.

The Roman Catholic couple said that staff at Algonquin Regional High School in Southborough began socially transitioning Sophie without telling them, Fox News Radio’s Lighthouse Faith reported.

In December 2024, when she was 15, the Department of Children and Families removed her from the house. The stated reason was that her parents would not recognize her as male.

Physical abuse claims against Joseph were later called unfounded. That did not return the girl.

A permanent restraining order followed. DCF cut contact after the Kutzkos still refused a male name and pronouns.

Sophie is now 17. Her parents said the state housed her in a boys’ dormitory, kept her from Sunday Mass, and put her on birth control and psychiatric drugs.

Officials are now asking a court for high-dose testosterone.

The family wants her home and a full psychological evaluation first. Their attorney, Vernadette Broyles, is also pushing Congress to stop states from branding a parent’s refusal to “affirm” as child abuse.

The commentary account Gunther Eagleman circulated the same story: school starts it in secret, child services finishes it, and the parents become the suspects.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A devout Catholic family in Massachusetts is locked in a legal war to stop the state from transitioning their teen daughter without their consent. Joseph and Arline have not spoken to Sophie since 2024, after family services ripped her from their home because they would not affirm her as a boy. This can’t happen! YOUR KIDS ARE NOT THE STATE’S PROPERTY. Her Southborough school exposed her to the ideology and socially transitioned her. Then came the school-to-DCF pipeline. Parents who refuse the lie get treated like abusers. Sophie’s birthday card to dad said she loved him with no end. Less than three months later, they lost her. Mom is begging her to come home. The state has a permanent restraining order against the parents and even her older brother. Return that girl to her family. End the parental exclusion racket. Protect kids from the gender cult. STAND WITH PARENTS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 14, 2026

This is not a custody fight over a broken arm. It is a fight over who owns the child.

The modern left answers: the state. Schools may hide a new identity from mom and dad. Agencies may treat Catholic stubbornness as harm. Courts may then green-light drugs that sterilize a healthy girl.

That mix is what people mean when they say “woke communism.”

Subjective identity is sacred. Parental authority is optional. The bureaucracy is the parent of last resort and first resort, if the family will not chant the script.

Massachusetts is not a rogue state. It is a preview.

Other blue states already run secret social transition policies. If Democrats take the House, the Senate, the White House, and a packed Court in the next few cycles, the Kutzko file becomes a template.

Loving parents will be told their faith is the danger. The girl will be told the state is the refuge. Mutilation will be called healthcare.

A republic that lets a counselor outrank a mother has stopped believing in the family.

Sophie is still a minor. Her parents are still her parents. The government of Massachusetts is acting as if neither fact matters.

Return the girl. Then change the law so the next family does not have to learn this on a podcast.

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