SECTIONS
Faith WJ Wire World News
Print

This Catholic Pilgrimage in Mexico Ended in a Fiery Collision

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published May 30, 2019 at 7:54am
Print

A bus carrying Catholic pilgrims in Mexico collided with a tractor-trailer Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring many more, according to local authorities.

The collision took place between the cities of Puebla and Orizaba around 10 a.m. local time, according to The New York Times.

The bus was traveling to Chiapas from Mexico City when the crash with the tractor-trailer occurred, causing the bus to flip over and catch on fire.

The passengers on the bus were pilgrims from a Roman Catholic archdiocese in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico.

They were returning from a pilgrimage to the popular Mexican shrine the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, according to a Facebook post from a parish in the archdiocese in Chiapas.

TRENDING:

Enrique Silva Solís, a spokesman for the Veracruz Secretariat for Civil Protection, said at least 19 of these passengers were killed in the collision while two people in the truck were killed, The Times reported.

Injured persons were transported to Río Blanco Regional Hospital in Veracruz.

Solís said state officials are still investigating the cause of the collision, as conflicting reports emerged as to which vehicle’s failed brakes caused the accident.

RELATED: Report: US Officials Believe Saudi Government Helped Accused Killer Flee America

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Some Gun Retailers Banned from Using Salesforce Software: Report
Report: Execs at High-Powered Enviro Group Forced Out After Sexual Harassment Probe
Russia Reportedly Conducting Low-Yield Nuclear Tests
DHS Agents Helped Dismantle Illegal Immigrant Smuggling Ring
Top University of Alabama Donor Encourages Students To Protest Abortion Ban
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×