Catholic Priest and 'Many Others' Kidnapped by Armed Assailants

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2025 at 10:38am
Weeks after President Donald Trump warned Nigeria to step up its protection of Christians, a new report of an attack has emerged.

Aid to the Church in Need announced that the Archdiocese of Kaduna has reported the abduction of a priest in a deadly attack that took place in Kushe Gugdu in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the Monday attack, Fr. Bobbo Paschal, the parish priest of St. Stephen Parish, was among those abducted, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

The brother of another priest, Fr. Anthony Yero, was killed in the raid, which resulted in the kidnapping of multiple people.

“ACN expresses deep concern over this latest act of violence targeting Christian communities and clergy in Nigeria,” the group said.


“Nigeria remains in a state of acute crisis: the lack of security derives from a combination of criminality and intercommunal violence as well as organized terrorism and discrimination specifically targeting Christian communities,” the CAN report said.

“Armed extremist organizations — such as Boko Haram and Islamic State-West Africa Province (ISWAP) — continue to operate in the northeast. In the Middle Belt, violence has escalated, with churches burned and worshippers killed,” the report said.

The attack was confirmed by Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Nigeria, according to the People’s Gazette.

In a further sign of the decay of any order in Nigeria, gunmen kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school Monday in a raid that killed one staff member, according to the Associated Press.

Police representative Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi said the gunmen had “sophisticated weapons.”.

“A combined team is currently combing suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in a coordinated search and rescue operation aimed at recovering the abducted students and arresting the perpetrators,” Kotarkoshi said.

The group Open Doors has estimated that at least 2,830 Christians were kidnapped in Nigeria in 2025, according to the Christian Post.

In early November, Trump said that if Nigeria will not protect its Christians, America might.


“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
