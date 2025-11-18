Catholic Priest and 'Many Others' Kidnapped by Armed Assailants

Weeks after President Donald Trump warned Nigeria to step up its protection of Christians, a new report of an attack has emerged.

Aid to the Church in Need announced that the Archdiocese of Kaduna has reported the abduction of a priest in a deadly attack that took place in Kushe Gugdu in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the Monday attack, Fr. Bobbo Paschal, the parish priest of St. Stephen Parish, was among those abducted, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

The brother of another priest, Fr. Anthony Yero, was killed in the raid, which resulted in the kidnapping of multiple people.

“ACN expresses deep concern over this latest act of violence targeting Christian communities and clergy in Nigeria,” the group said.

Yesterday, we went to the US Capitol to pray for persecuted Christians in Nigeria 🇳🇬 and worldwide. God hears their cries. So should the world. pic.twitter.com/2KsXMi4hwn — Sean Nelson (@Sean_ADFIntl) November 15, 2025



“Nigeria remains in a state of acute crisis: the lack of security derives from a combination of criminality and intercommunal violence as well as organized terrorism and discrimination specifically targeting Christian communities,” the CAN report said.

“Armed extremist organizations — such as Boko Haram and Islamic State-West Africa Province (ISWAP) — continue to operate in the northeast. In the Middle Belt, violence has escalated, with churches burned and worshippers killed,” the report said.

Should the United States help the Christians of Nigeria? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (70 Votes) No: 5% (4 Votes)

The attack was confirmed by Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Nigeria, according to the People’s Gazette.

In a further sign of the decay of any order in Nigeria, gunmen kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school Monday in a raid that killed one staff member, according to the Associated Press.

Nicki Minaj will speak alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz on Tuesday, Nov. 18, addressing the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. The event, organized by Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, highlights Minaj’s commitment to using her platform to call attention to global… pic.twitter.com/v77XPemsoa — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) November 17, 2025

Police representative Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi said the gunmen had “sophisticated weapons.”.

“A combined team is currently combing suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in a coordinated search and rescue operation aimed at recovering the abducted students and arresting the perpetrators,” Kotarkoshi said.

The group Open Doors has estimated that at least 2,830 Christians were kidnapped in Nigeria in 2025, according to the Christian Post.

In early November, Trump said that if Nigeria will not protect its Christians, America might.

Nigerian Christian’s refuse to give up their faith after Islamists burned their church to the ground. Over 18,000 church’s and 2,200 Christian’s schools have been attacked or destroyed as thousands of Christian’s have been massacred within the last few years in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/FWByzW0pc1 — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) September 26, 2025



“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.