This Catholic priest didn’t mince words.

The Rev. William Kosco, who is the pastor of Saint Henry Catholic Church in Buckeye, Arizona, slammed President Joe Biden in a viral homily in early March.

Catholic Priest William Kosco in Buckeye, AZ tell parishioners that Joe Biden’s “ideas are not welcome here…Would you give him communion? No. Over my dead body. Not until he repents.” pic.twitter.com/0iHsJcTO7c — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2021

“We’ve just recently elected a Catholic president, and he is Catholic, he’s baptized, he is a member of the family,” Kosco told his congregation.

“We’ve just elected a Catholic president who is diametrically opposed to all of the basic moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic church.”

The pastor continued, stating Biden not only contradicts his faith due to his stance on abortion, but also in his support of gay marriage and “this gender silliness.”

“How in the world did that happen?”

Kosco was visibly upset as he continued to discuss Biden’s betrayal of the church’s teachings.

“He’s a member of my family!” he said. “He’s the most powerful man in the world! And he is absolutely opposed to the basic understandings that God is the author of life. How in the world did this happen?”

In response to his question, Kosco said the silence, “bad catechesis” and “cowardice” of Catholic bishops are to blame.

It’s extremely refreshing to see a Catholic priest not coddle Biden as the mainstream media does, but instead hammer him for not upholding the basic principles by which his faith ought to be governed.

More than refreshing, though, it’s needed.

According to Edison Research exit polls, 52 percent of Catholic voters chose Biden and 47 chose former President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. That represents an increase of 6 percent from 2016 when just 46 percent chose Hillary Clinton and 50 percent chose Trump.

Essentially, that means the percentage rate of Catholic voters ignoring what Kosco calls basic moral principles is on the rise.

Kosco’s sentiments aren’t exclusively his. The Rev. Chris Alar of Massachusetts called the issues Kosco brought up, including the sanctity of life and of marriage, “non-negotiable.” Alar said these issues are ones which, by the Catechism, the Catholic Church must “pass moral judgments even in matters related to politics” when the “fundamental rights of man or the salvation of souls” deems it necessary.

In his homily, Kosco continued to lambast the president and Catholic bishops, comparing Biden to Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

He asked his congregation, “Can you imagine if in 2012, Mitt Romney, who was running for president, Mitt Romney who was a Mormon … when he was running against Barack Obama, if he were a cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking, coffee-drinking Mormon, can you imagine if he had won the presidency? The Mormon Church would have gone apoplectic!”

Exasperated by the president’s indignancy, he continued, explaining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would have said, “This is not a representation of us.”

Kosco chastised the Catholic bishops who sat idly by as a Catholic president continued to ally himself with abortion providers like Planned Parenthood during the election, saying, “They just let it snow.”

Kosco admitted he’s angry, and he has a complete right to be. While president, Biden has been photographed stripping unborn lives of their only lawful protection during the week and attending Catholic mass on Sundays.

Thankfully, the country has religious leaders like Kosco who will hopefully continue to keep the president accountable for his actions as he continues to debase the morals of the Catholic faith.

