Catholic Schools Begged for Tiny Security Budget from State - Walz, Dems Refused Despite $17 Billion Surplus and Similar Grants to Public Schools

It is all too sadly tiresome to be outraged over the obvious narrative-rigging every time a mass shooting occurs in this country.

Was the motive white supremacy? Whites are responsible. No? Is the motive theoretically conservative in some way, shape, or form? Conservatives are responsible. No? Was the target a liberal demographic or a public space? Hate is responsible. No? Is the target something conservative and the shooter from a typically liberal demographic? The gun was responsible.

So imagine my wearied non-surprise to see this Washington Post headline beside a clip from Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaking outside the site of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday perpetrated by a God-hating, Jew-hating, Trump-hating former student who identified as transgender: “Minnesota lawmakers urge action against gun violence.” Because when the gun is what’s responsible, the left needs to get ahead of some fairly unpleasant optics posthaste.

Speaking outside the Annunciation Church and Catholic School on Wednesday — where a transgender shooter killed at least two children while firing into the church as students celebrated Mass — Walz said that the shooting was part of a pattern “all too common — not just in Minnesota, but across this country.”

One would be tempted to agree if he were talking about a pattern of mentally ill and/or transgender attackers specifically targeting Catholics, the faithful, or conservatives and having pro-progressive or anti-religious motivations, but that — naturally — is not what he was talking about.

The clip from the Post shifted to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey talking about how “we’ve got more guns in this country than we have people. And it’s on all of us to recognize the truth and the reality that we can’t just say this shouldn’t happen again and then allow it to happen again.”

Another sad irony, since one man allowed it to happen and another seems content to allow it to happen again.

On the latter category, we can dispense with this quickly by playing a clip of Mayor Frey appearing on CNN and proving he won’t “recognize the truth and the reality” that we have a serious problem involving the correlation between those who identify as transgender and those involved in political acts of violence. Instead he said that those who “use this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any community has lost touch with a common humanity.”

JUST IN: Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey says this is the time for America to stand up for the trans community after a trans shooter killed Catholic children in his city. “Anybody that is gonna use this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any community has lost… pic.twitter.com/kFmA55ye15 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

As for Walz, it turns out he could have gone a long way in preventing this. Twice in two years, the Minnesota Catholic Conference — described by the National Catholic Register as “the public policy voice of Minnesota’s six dioceses” — explicitly asked Gov. Walz for security against school shootings. Security that, as it turns out, public schools receive.

They were rebuffed.

“There are approximately 72,000 students enrolled in Independent, Catholic, Jewish, Christian and Muslim nonpublic schools in our state,” the 2023 letter from the Minnesota Catholic Conference to Walz read. “The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know — our schools are under attack. In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.”

That shooting, by the way, was also perpetrated by a transgender individual — which is one of the reasons why it got scuttled from the front pages posthaste.

“We are asking for your assistance in making sure the Minnesota Legislature enacts your budget recommendation of $50 million to establish the Building and Cyber Security Grant Program and include all schools as eligible for funding, whether they are public, charters or nonpublic schools. The exclusion of one sector of schools — as you know, nonpublic schools serve many students and families in need of services and resources — is a discriminatory act against our students,” the letter continued.

“Since 2020, nonpublic schools have been advocating to be part of the Safe Schools Program that provides funding to school districts for emergency response training, security upgrades, mental health services, and security resources. The legislation supported by our collective organizations provides state aid to school districts, intermediate school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools for this program. Unfortunately, this program currently does not cover nonpublic schools, charter schools and intermediate school districts and it is a levy-only program for school districts.”

Had the resources been granted, Catholic and other non-public schools could have had additional security or school resource officers. Indeed, the requests came as Minnesota was running a $17.6 billion budget surplus in 2023, per the National Catholic Register.

But Gov. Walz, who now deplores these “all too common” shootings in schools, didn’t want to spend the $50 million to ensure non-public school students were safe.

Walz’s office responded to the National Catholic Register’s request for comment, saying that the governor “cares deeply about the safety of students” and had “signed into law millions in funding for school safety.”

Fact-check: False. “The Register confirmed, however, that none of the previously signed funding bills applied to non-public school safety,” the outlet reported.

“In 2022, after a bill to expand the funding to non-public schools stalled, Minnesota’s bishops urged Walz to call a special session and pass an expansion to Safe Schools. The measure would have provided $44 per student for security costs, regardless of their school’s affiliation,” the outlet noted.

“The House version of the bill was supported by multiple members of the Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party, the Minnesota affiliate of the national Democratic Party, indicating bipartisan support. However, Walz did not call a special session to pass the legislation.”

Jason Adkins, executive director of the MCC, told The Daily Wire that while Catholic authorities had pressured Walz, he said he’d do things he didn’t actually do.

“It was raised in discussions between the bishops and Gov. Walz, and he communicated his belief that people should feel safe in their schools and places of worship,” Adkins told the conservative outlet. “But the appropriation was not created.”

What Walz did do with the state’s money in 2023 was create a “trans refuge” in order to “protect those seeking gender-affirming care,” pro-LGBT outlet OutFront Minnesota reported in April of that year. By not instituting the funding, he also threw a sop to his friends in the teachers’ unions, who will do anything possible to keep money away from non-public schools, even if it puts the lives of students in danger.

This kind of posturing was enough to get Walz a spot on the Democratic ticket last year. It was not, however, enough to save the lives of two precious children.

So of course, Walz is blaming the firearm. Because if he, heaven forbid, acknowledged his negligence in not spending available money to protect children in private and parochial schools, the media might have to stop focusing on that whole “we’ve got more guns in this country than we have people” talking. It is tiring that the responsibility for such unspeakable tragedy is shifted by politicos in such a cynical and predictable manner that it can be predicted by a verbal flow chart.

It should be a genuine outrage — and it is, and in novel and deplorable ways, too. But the reaction remains fixed, no matter how vile the act was. And the more wearied we get, knowing that men such as Walz and Frey will never pursue commonsense solutions to these problems, preferring instead to tilt at the windmill of your constitutional right to bear arms as if it excused their complete lack of pragmatic action to stop the real madness behind these acts.

