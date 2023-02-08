Catholic Student Arrested After School Suspension for Saying God Created Only Two Genders

A Roman Catholic student in Canada who was suspended for saying that God created only two genders has now been arrested.

On Monday, The Western Journal reported on the story of 16-year-old Josh Alexander, who was suspended from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, after saying in class that there are only two genders and leading a protest against trans athletes using the girls’ locker room.

The suspension was justified on the grounds that his presence would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of the transgender students at the school.

“I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control,” Alexander told The Epoch Times in an interview. His attorney is bringing the matter to an Ontario human rights tribunal, alleging religious discrimination.

But now the story has taken an even more disturbing turn. According to Fox News, Alexander has been arrested.

On Monday, Alexander tweeted that he was arrested and charged after he attempted to attend class in violation of his suspension.

I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/vTkaSoTnFp — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023

A video has also emerged of the teenager being detained at a protest against “drag queen story hour” in Ottawa.

Highschooler Josh Alexander protesting against Drag Queen Story Hour here in Ottawa was detained for unknown reasons. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/OSA9O3tpb7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

This is a really disturbing case, and it is especially disturbing that it happened at a Catholic school, which one would think would acknowledge the biblical truth that there are only two genders.

But this is hardly surprising, as Canada, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is no longer a free country and has completely submitted to wokeism.

This represents a dire warning for America, as it is happening just next door in a country that is very similar to ours.

If you don’t think it can happen here, just remember how the last few years were defined by politicians and the media calling for people to have their lives ruined for questioning the narrative on COVID-19 or refusing to get a vaccine.

We have an LGBT movement that wields even more power than the health establishment that pushed the COVID narrative. In fact, the LGBT movement is in many ways the new state religion.

So, it is unfortunately only a matter of time before what happened to Josh Alexander in Canada is happening to innocent Americans.

We as Christians need to be willing to stand up for the biblical truth that there are only two genders and that men and women are not the same. Otherwise, we are going to fall under the domination of wokeism like Canada has.

