Catholic University President Calls for Buffalo Bishop To Resign Over Abuse Mishandling

By Joshua Gill
Published April 12, 2019 at 2:13pm
Modified April 13, 2019 at 2:09pm
The president of St. Bonaventure University urged Bishop Richard Malone to resign Thursday to allow the diocese of Buffalo to heal from mishandling past abuses.

University President Dennis R. DePerro said the diocese cannot heal from the past year’s revelations of mishandled abuse cases and cover-ups of abuse allegations until Malone steps down.

DePerro cited several investigative reports from the WKBW-TV I-Team revealing that Malone protected the identities of up to 25 priests accused of sexual abuse or misconduct and failed to remove other accused priests from ministry.

“We are not healing,” DePerro said, according to WKBW-TV.

“We are not restoring trust. And we are not moving forward in a way that’s positive for our church.”

“No organization in today’s world — including the Catholic Church — is exempt from accountability. I believe that a good leader would recognize that moment and step down,” he added.

DePerro argued that Malone’s resignation was especially necessary in light of the diocese’s publicized list of diocesan clerics who were accused of sexual abuse or misconduct, which he said demonstrated that the diocese has not been transparent or honest in its handling of sexual abuse allegations under Malone’s leadership.

Malone’s alleged scandals also led, in part, to federal and state investigations of abuse cover-ups in the diocese.

“With the disclosure of this list and the number of things that continue to come out, that the diocese has not been transparent with the public, I believe that moment has come,” he said.

“I know the bishop had come forward with a period of prayer and healing, but those things do not seem to be working as this continues to unfold.”

Malone has apologized for his failures but has also refused other demands for his resignation and said that he will remain as the bishop of the diocese until his retirement in 2021.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

